KAAL-TV
Those who are lost remembered on national Missing Persons Day
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Missing and Unidentified Persons Clearinghouse, there are currently four cases in our area. The oldest case is that of being Donna Ingersoll, who has been missing from Wabasha since 19-90. In 1993, Linda Anger was said to be dropped off at an...
Olmsted County, City of Rochester address health, safety concerns at Bob’s Trailer Park
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester released a statement on Friday addressing the ongoing public health and safety concerns at Bob’s Trailer Park. “Olmsted County Public Health began working with the City of Rochester over two years ago. The goal of this collaboration has been focused on creating a safe and healthy environment and bringing the park into compliance with applicable Minnesota laws, administrative rules, and City ordinances and codes.
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
Civil lawsuit filed against City of Minneapolis in Amir Locke case
(KSTP) – A federal civil lawsuit has been filed against the City of Minneapolis for the shooting death of Amir Locke a year after officers carried out a no-knock warrant at a downtown Minneapolis apartment. Friday morning, civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Jeff Storms and Antonio Romanucci, joined by...
Mobile home a total loss after fire in SE Rochester Friday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A mobile home is described a total loss after a fire at a southeast Rochester trailer court early Friday morning. According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), just after midnight crews responded to a report of a mobile home on fire at Bob’s Trailer Court, 1915 Marion Road.
False Mower County contractor accused of swindling homeowners out of thousands for incomplete renovations
(ABC 6 News) – A Brownsdale man appeared in Mower County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, on two charges each of theft by swindle and residential contractor–violation of commissioner order. According to court documents, Larry David Alvarez, 42, was ordered by the Minnesota Department of Labor in October of...
Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee
(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
Stewartville family asking for community’s help after accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville family is asking for the communities help after an accident earlier this month changed their lives forever. A little over two weeks ago, it was just a typical day of carpentry work for 60-year-old Casey Rieck. He was building a roof for a business in Altura. But while on the roof, he slipped, and now his family is trying to hold it together.
Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic
(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
Woman arrested for DWI near Elementary School
(ABC 6 NEWS) – A woman was arrested near an elementary school in Stewartville after authorities say she was driving drunk. This happened around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon near Bonner Elementary. When Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies got there, they found a vehicle in a snowbank, and they made contact...
Complexities of convictions in fatal overdose cases
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is set to enter a plea Monday after she was charged with contributing to her sister’s fatal overdose March 2022. This is just one of many cases in southeast Minnesota in which the sale of the deadly drug fentanyl killed the user.
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
