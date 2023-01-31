(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville family is asking for the communities help after an accident earlier this month changed their lives forever. A little over two weeks ago, it was just a typical day of carpentry work for 60-year-old Casey Rieck. He was building a roof for a business in Altura. But while on the roof, he slipped, and now his family is trying to hold it together.

STEWARTVILLE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO