ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Charter Review Commission Notice of Meeting and Agenda

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at the Manuel J. Maloof Center,1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30030. Free parking is available at the DeKalb County Courthouse parking lot for this evening event. The hearing will also be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link: https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. The public can leave comments for the Charter Review Commission at:
DECATUR, GA
On Common Ground News

Rockdale County Judge Clarence Cuthpert appointed to new leadership role on GCDR

Clarence Cuthpert, Jr., Chief Judge State Court of Rockdale County, has been appointed to chair the Budget Committee for the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution (GCDR). Judge M. Cindy Morris, who chairs the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution, appointed Cuthpert on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, the date marking his two-year anniversary as State Court Judge in Rockdale County. Cuthpert was appointed as State Court Judge by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Feb. 1, 2021.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County to hold Black History Month food distribution Feb. 4

DEKALB COUNTY, GA—On Saturday, Feb. 4, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food. “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County to open warming centers Feb. 3 and 4

DeKalb County will open the following warming centers for residents to use on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

New East DeKalb Senior Center hosts open house, Jan. 31, 2023

The long-awaited facility, which replaced the outdated Bruce Street Senior Center, is located at 2449 Bruce Street in the City of Lithonia. During the open house, visitors had a chance to tour the facility, which includes a multipurpose room/dining hall, aerobics studio, library, billiards and game room, arts and crafts room, kitchen and classrooms.
LITHONIA, GA
On Common Ground News

Democratic state legislators issue statements on fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols

ATLANTA – State Representatives Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Shelly Hutchinson (D-Snellville), Lydia Glaize (D-Fairburn), Phil Olaleye (D-Atlanta), Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Sandra Scott (D-Rex issued the following statements regarding the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols of Memphis:. “It is really unfortunate that the life of an individual is not valued,”...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy