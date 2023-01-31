Read full article on original website
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Charter Review Commission Notice of Meeting and Agenda
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at the Manuel J. Maloof Center,1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30030. Free parking is available at the DeKalb County Courthouse parking lot for this evening event. The hearing will also be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link: https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. The public can leave comments for the Charter Review Commission at:
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County Judge Clarence Cuthpert appointed to new leadership role on GCDR
Clarence Cuthpert, Jr., Chief Judge State Court of Rockdale County, has been appointed to chair the Budget Committee for the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution (GCDR). Judge M. Cindy Morris, who chairs the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution, appointed Cuthpert on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, the date marking his two-year anniversary as State Court Judge in Rockdale County. Cuthpert was appointed as State Court Judge by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Feb. 1, 2021.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections designated a Center for Election Excellence
DECATUR,GA— The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence has selected DeKalb County Voter Registration & Elections to join the group’s inaugural cohort of Centers for Election Excellence. DeKalb County is the only jurisdiction in the state of Georgia to receive this prestigious recognition. As a Center for Election Excellence,...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County to hold Black History Month food distribution Feb. 4
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—On Saturday, Feb. 4, DeKalb County Government is partnering with local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food. “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County to open warming centers Feb. 3 and 4
DeKalb County will open the following warming centers for residents to use on Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 8 p.m.:. Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA 30002. Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood, GA 30294. Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat...
On Common Ground News
Rockdale County Chairman’s Infrastructure Task Force to meet, today, Jan. 31
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA–Rockdale Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt’s Infrastructure Task Force will meet today, Jan. 31, 6 p.m .to 7:30 p.m., at the JP Carr Community Center, 981 Taylor Street, Conyers. The meeting will include department presentations to the Task Force and an opportunity for members to...
On Common Ground News
New East DeKalb Senior Center hosts open house, Jan. 31, 2023
The long-awaited facility, which replaced the outdated Bruce Street Senior Center, is located at 2449 Bruce Street in the City of Lithonia. During the open house, visitors had a chance to tour the facility, which includes a multipurpose room/dining hall, aerobics studio, library, billiards and game room, arts and crafts room, kitchen and classrooms.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Public Library celebrates Black History Month with free exhibits, events, performances
DEKALB COUNTY, GA– Throughout February, DeKalb County Public Library will showcase African-American performances, visual arts and culture to celebrate Black History Month. Programs will be hosted at many of the library’s locations. “As the library, we are committed to celebrating Black history all year round, and for Black...
On Common Ground News
Stone Mountain fugitive arrested, charged with murdering Tennessee teen
DEKALB COUNTY –Malachi Coleman, 21, of Stone Mountain was taken into custody without custody on Jan. 31, for the New Year’s Day murder of Jayce Pirtle, 19, by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit. Coleman was arrested at a residence in Decatur on a warrant charging...
On Common Ground News
Democratic state legislators issue statements on fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA – State Representatives Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Shelly Hutchinson (D-Snellville), Lydia Glaize (D-Fairburn), Phil Olaleye (D-Atlanta), Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Sandra Scott (D-Rex issued the following statements regarding the fatal arrest of Tyre Nichols of Memphis:. “It is really unfortunate that the life of an individual is not valued,”...
