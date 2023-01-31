DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will be meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at the Manuel J. Maloof Center,1300 Commerce Drive, Decatur, Ga. 30030. Free parking is available at the DeKalb County Courthouse parking lot for this evening event. The hearing will also be livestreamed and can be viewed at this link: https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. The public can leave comments for the Charter Review Commission at:

