DR Suzuki650
3d ago
"Carjacking" is now defined as "social interaction". So next we will call drug dealing alternative medicine?
M dagger
3d ago
unfortunately one day they may run into someone who won't give up their vehicle... what a sad outcome for those kids..
WDEF
Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
WTVCFOX
'She thought he was going to say good morning:' Chattanooga man accused of stabbing mother
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man stabbed his own mother in the chest 2 days after Christmas, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers arrested 21-year-old Amon A. Grace on Wednesday. A police affidavit we obtained says the woman told investigators she was sitting at her desk at home, working, when...
WDEF
Chattanooga PD to Address Tyre Nichols Murder at Town Hall
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department announced they will hold a town hall meeting next Monday the 6th. The meeting will center around the recent murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis PD officers. Police Chief Celeste Murphy wants this event to be a show of support...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE) Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated from ERHS in 1976 before going on to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he studied Political Science. Dick worked for the Chattanooga Free-Press and the Chattanooga Times Free Press for 22 years. Free-Press Sports Editor Roy Exum plucked him out of production in 1989 and gave him a job as a sports reporter. Dick covered everything from prep sports to the whitewater events on the Ocoee River for the 1996 Olympics. When Chattanooga's two paper's merged, he became the Crime Reporter covering both the Chattanooga Police and Fire Departments. He was among reporters who were honored by the Associated Press for the TFP's coverage of the 2002 fog-shrouded crash on I-75 in Catoosa County, Dick and his wife, Cathy, live on Marlboro Avenue where they are seen frequently chasing around their three grandsons.
WDEF
Two pedestrians struck by vehicles Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Friday, police said. The first happened early Friday morning, and the second happened Friday afternoon. A vehicle struck a pedestrian early Friday morning, and the Chattanooga Police Department found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. A 38-year-old man...
WTVC
'It's terrifying:' Tennessee families with disabilities locked out of affordable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga resident says she's locked out from several homes for sale on the market -- all because of her disability. Taryn Balwinski, who uses a wheelchair, now lives in a home she struggles to navigate. She's in the market for something that can better accommodate...
fox17.com
Community activist shares frustration over suspension of Brainerd High principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (February 1st):. A community activist who works with young people in Hamilton County shared his frustration with Brainerd High School Principal Sorrells' suspension at Wednesday's weekly meeting of the Hamilton County Commission. 'I guess we are waiting for a child to be killed before we...
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
WDEF
Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
aarp.org
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
Dillard Family Benefit at Charleston
It is Groundhog Day, and it is also Black History Month. Not only that but this month is also known for heart health, romance, chocolate, self-esteem and many other subjects we may venture into this month.
WDEF
Chattanooga Police respond to fatal shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Police responded to a deadly shooting off Rossville Blvd. Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 1:15 in the 4300 block of 6th Avenue. Police got a call about a person who’d been shot and got there to find a 35-year-old man dead. Witnesses told police...
utc.edu
The Price is right: UTC alum recognized as ‘Extraordinary Educator’
As a third-grade teacher, Amanda Price said the change in her students from the beginning of the school year to the end is “mind-blowing.”. “They’re young enough to still need you, but they’re old enough to where they’re discovering their independence,” said Price, who graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in education and now teaches at Taylor Elementary School in Cleveland, Tennessee.
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting suspect in custody
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — The suspect involved in a shooting Monday in Ooltewah has been arrested. Police say the individual is in custody. The incident is an ongoing investigation, according to HCSO. They say more details will be released later. The shooting happened on the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown...
mymix1041.com
HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah
From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
WDEF
Chattanooga Boat Show returns for 2023
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanoogans are ready to hoist their sails and head on down to the city’s Convention Center this weekend for the annual Chattanooga Boat Show, which kicked off Thursday afternoon. Whether you’re interested in boating accessories, the boating lifestyle, or just boats in general, the maritime...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
WDEF
Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness
Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
