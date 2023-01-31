Read full article on original website
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
ADEM: Testing shows no discernable impact on water quality from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) following water quality testing after the Moody landfill fire:. The results of ongoing water testing indicates the underground fire at the Moody vegetative waste disposal site does not appear to be having any discernable effect at this time on the water quality of nearby streams, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management reported Friday.
wbrc.com
Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
waste360.com
Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping
Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
wbrc.com
Nearly $2.5 million carved out of Birmingham budget for fire department staffing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the city will use part of a $81 million surplus in the city’s budget to boost up Birmingham Fire Department’s staffing. It’s set to be 37 new positions for nearly $2.5 million. Birmingham fire members tell WBRC that these...
wbrc.com
ADEM takes enforcement action against former used oil transporter
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued a notice of violation to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery Inc., directing the former used oil transporter to take action to properly close its tank systems and container storage areas at its transfer facility in Trussville. ADEM is also requesting the company to remove and properly manage materials stored there.
wbrc.com
Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works announced a major repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant that is set to begin Feb. 6. The repair project is set to address the issue of a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections...
wbrc.com
2 disaster recovery centers to close, FEMA says
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two disaster recovery centers will close permanently this weekend, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Officials said the Wetumpka FEMA recovery center in Elmore County, as well as the Rockford center in Coosa County will close. The centers were opened following January’s severe weather outbreak that left multiple dead and devastation across central Alabama.
wbrc.com
Data shows co-sleeping as leading cause of death in children under 9 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Co-sleeping is when a child, normally an infant, and an adult fall asleep on the same surface together such as a bed or couch. The Statistical Data Report by the Jefferson County Coroner shows co-sleeping as the leading cause of death in the county over the last 10 years.
wbrc.com
Jefferson County District Attorney reflects on retro active prison release process
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr is now sharing his thoughts on the retro-active inmate release law, and the confusion it has caused in the last three days. While he supports the effort to reintegrate reformed prisoners in to society, he is frustrated with the lack...
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Alabama officials decades ago
A family in Huntsville says 10 acres of property near UAH was stolen from them in the 1950s.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city council gives $5 million to amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite act or artist may soon have another reason to visit Birmingham. The City Council unanimously approved $5 million in funding for an Amphitheater at the old Carraway hospital site. City leaders now stressing this will be a huge boost to Birmingham’s bottom line. They...
wbrc.com
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties
WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - When we think of storm survivors we don’t often think about those with disabilities or those with functional challenges who need help. That adds a new layer of much-needed assistance for those struggling to get back on their feet since the January tornado in west Alabama. That’s why a FEMA leader will visit a few counties in the coming days to help those very people. When we talk about those with functional needs, we’re talking about those who may be pregnant...need sign language or someone who is in a wheelchair.
Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County
SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
Bargain Town closes Bessemer store, the final location in once booming chain
Before Family Dollar and Dollar General, there was Bargain Town and its well-known jingle that was a soundtrack for area customers. Lynn Pruitt, of Northside Bessemer, admitted he couldn’t quite remember the jingle that was so familiar in the heyday of his favorite store. For family clothingBiggest values abound,At...
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
wbrc.com
Bessemer City Schools keeping students fed despite cafeteria worker shortage
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools is trying to hire more workers to help feed their students. Like many school systems, they’re experiencing a shortage of nutritional workers. “It’s a labor shortage everywhere and what we’re finding our biggest shortage here in Bessemer City Schools is in our...
wbrc.com
Neighbors fed up with trash piling up again along road in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Along the shoulder of Bristol Street near the Birmingham/Tarrant line, you’ll find a vacuum cleaner, Amazon Prime boxes, what looks like a washing machine, old tires and a ton of other household garbage. You’ll also see a “No Dumping” sign posted on a tree near...
wbrc.com
Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
wbrc.com
Walker County Schools Superintendent thankful for school bus evacuation training
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County School leaders say all their students were able to safely escape a school bus that crashed and caught fire on Tuesday, all thanks to their evacuation training. Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham says it was a scary situation that turned out just fine because...
wvtm13.com
Major roadwork to begin on Highway 280 shutting down at least one lane
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works has announced a repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant, beginning Wednesday. A main infrastructure pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right-of-way. The pipe is suspected of having begun leaking between two to three weeks ago, near the time of record low temperatures; however, there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.
