wbrc.com

ADEM: Testing shows no discernable impact on water quality from Moody landfill fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) following water quality testing after the Moody landfill fire:. The results of ongoing water testing indicates the underground fire at the Moody vegetative waste disposal site does not appear to be having any discernable effect at this time on the water quality of nearby streams, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management reported Friday.
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
waste360.com

Birmingham Residents Deal with Illegal Dumping

Residents in Birmingham, Ala. are reaching out to city officials for what they say is an ongoing illegal dumping issue. They say their street has been a hotspot for years. The city has four locations for dumping, but residents say its not enough. Read the entire article here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ADEM takes enforcement action against former used oil transporter

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued a notice of violation to Alabama Oil & Gas Recovery Inc., directing the former used oil transporter to take action to properly close its tank systems and container storage areas at its transfer facility in Trussville. ADEM is also requesting the company to remove and properly manage materials stored there.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Major BWW project on Hwy. 280 to impact traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works announced a major repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant that is set to begin Feb. 6. The repair project is set to address the issue of a 36-inch main infrastructure pipe that has leaks in two sections...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

2 disaster recovery centers to close, FEMA says

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two disaster recovery centers will close permanently this weekend, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Officials said the Wetumpka FEMA recovery center in Elmore County, as well as the Rockford center in Coosa County will close. The centers were opened following January’s severe weather outbreak that left multiple dead and devastation across central Alabama.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city council gives $5 million to amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your favorite act or artist may soon have another reason to visit Birmingham. The City Council unanimously approved $5 million in funding for an Amphitheater at the old Carraway hospital site. City leaders now stressing this will be a huge boost to Birmingham’s bottom line. They...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - When we think of storm survivors we don’t often think about those with disabilities or those with functional challenges who need help. That adds a new layer of much-needed assistance for those struggling to get back on their feet since the January tornado in west Alabama. That’s why a FEMA leader will visit a few counties in the coming days to help those very people. When we talk about those with functional needs, we’re talking about those who may be pregnant...need sign language or someone who is in a wheelchair.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Road blocked following train derailment in Talladega County

SYCAMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — A freight train derailment has blocked a road in a neighboring community outside of Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, the derailment occurred at approximately 11 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Crystal Lane, located across Hwy. 21. How long the road will be blocked or what the contents of the containers […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County Schools Superintendent thankful for school bus evacuation training

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County School leaders say all their students were able to safely escape a school bus that crashed and caught fire on Tuesday, all thanks to their evacuation training. Superintendent Dr. Dennis Willingham says it was a scary situation that turned out just fine because...
wvtm13.com

Major roadwork to begin on Highway 280 shutting down at least one lane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works has announced a repair project on Highway 280, near the Shades Mountain Filtration Treatment Plant, beginning Wednesday. A main infrastructure pipe has leaks in two sections passing through the Highway 280 right-of-way. The pipe is suspected of having begun leaking between two to three weeks ago, near the time of record low temperatures; however, there is no danger to the water pressure or water quality for customers in the service area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

