ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents are outraged and tired of feeling helpless as guns are found at JCPS schools. Now they’re trying to make a change before tragedy strikes. JCPS is 24 weeks into the school year, and 18 guns have been found on JCPS campuses. That averages out to almost one a week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Internal JCPS memo warns of 'possible drug problem' at Conway Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal JCPS document obtained by WDRB News claims that there is a "possible drug problem" at a JCPS middle school. The internal memo is from Jeannie Lett, the principal of Conway Middle School, to school staff members. In it, Lett outlines problems with possible drug use and student vaping at the school, and expresses frustration that the source of the drugs hasn't been identified.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bow tie ceremony recognizes student achievement at Louisville's W.E.B. DuBois Academy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated student achievement Friday with its annual bow tie ceremony. Around 300 students were recognized at the JCPS school for young men for having a 3.5 or higher GPA during the school year. As part of the tradition, each student walked across the stage and was presented with a bow tie in the school's colors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every day, Jefferson County Public School bus 70,000 students to school, while the district is short at least 75 bus drivers. The bus delay dashboard list shows at least 23 buses are delayed this week, and district officials expect that number to climb due to unexpected bus delays.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

UofL Student Robbed

A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students Tuesday night after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m., a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the Republican running for Kentucky Senate District 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Republican Misty Glin, Sullivan University is where it all started. It’s where she earned several degrees and worked for a few years as an instructor in the pharmacy technician program. “Without Sullivan, without the degrees and the relationships that I made here at Sullivan...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
GOSHEN, KY
Wave 3

Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening. According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present. Vaccination status doesn’t play a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy