Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
JCPS superintendent offers more specifics, defends new start times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio says he first publicly spoke about the idea to change school start time in his 2019 State of the District. At the time, he cited research that shows teenagers learn better when they sleep well, which typically means sleeping later because they are unlikely to change their bedtime. He pushed for the change to help address chronic absenteeism, a growing problem across the nation and in JCPS.
Wave 3
Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents are outraged and tired of feeling helpless as guns are found at JCPS schools. Now they’re trying to make a change before tragedy strikes. JCPS is 24 weeks into the school year, and 18 guns have been found on JCPS campuses. That averages out to almost one a week.
wdrb.com
Internal JCPS memo warns of 'possible drug problem' at Conway Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal JCPS document obtained by WDRB News claims that there is a "possible drug problem" at a JCPS middle school. The internal memo is from Jeannie Lett, the principal of Conway Middle School, to school staff members. In it, Lett outlines problems with possible drug use and student vaping at the school, and expresses frustration that the source of the drugs hasn't been identified.
wdrb.com
Bow tie ceremony recognizes student achievement at Louisville's W.E.B. DuBois Academy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated student achievement Friday with its annual bow tie ceremony. Around 300 students were recognized at the JCPS school for young men for having a 3.5 or higher GPA during the school year. As part of the tradition, each student walked across the stage and was presented with a bow tie in the school's colors.
Wave 3
JCPS to change school start times for students, address bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every day, Jefferson County Public School bus 70,000 students to school, while the district is short at least 75 bus drivers. The bus delay dashboard list shows at least 23 buses are delayed this week, and district officials expect that number to climb due to unexpected bus delays.
wdrb.com
Clarksville's Youth Council hosting student poster contest with emphasis on mental health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Youth Council hopes to use art to fight problems youth face every day. During the month of February, the council is hosting a poster contest for Clarksville area students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Students are asked to design posters based on the theme of mental health.
wdrb.com
Police investigating threat made on social media against Thomas Jefferson Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Jefferson Middle School had additional security on hand Thursday after a threat was made on social media. In a letter to families, the school's principal said students and staff told the school about a threat posted online overnight. Additional security was called in Thursday while...
wdrb.com
"Blame it all on the snow!" I Southern Indiana superintendent delights with singing snow day messages
RAMSEY, Ind. (WDRB)-- The parking lots are empty. The classrooms are dark. The halls are silent, but Dr. Stephen Hatton is up early, listening to the forecast, and driving around in his truck to see the conditions for himself. He's the Assistant Superintendent at North Harrison Community Schools, and the...
WLKY.com
Bullet found in Moore High School classroom leads to discovery of gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County Public School was put on heightened security on Wednesday after a gun was found on campus. According to JCPS officials, the gun was found at Moore High School, which is on Outer Loop. "I'm over here scared, and I didn't know what to...
Records show JCPS and LMPD failed to act as danger grew at Tyree Smith’s bus stop
Smith’s family says there were many warning signs leading up to the 2021 bus stop shooting that killed Tyree. Records obtained by LPM News show they’re telling the truth.
wvih.com
UofL Student Robbed
A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students Tuesday night after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m., a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
Greenberg announces reordering of government offices in first State of the City address
An Office of Immigrant Affairs will work to ensure government and nonprofit resources are available to the city’s foreign-born residents. Craig Greenberg is also creating an Office of Philanthropy.
wdrb.com
Louisville hospital systems consider different metrics when deciding whether to mask or not
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital systems are still considering whether to mask up or take them off. Starting next week, masking will no longer be required at UofL Health. "It wasn't a 'We're going to do this,' it's been a long process for us,"...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the Republican running for Kentucky Senate District 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Republican Misty Glin, Sullivan University is where it all started. It’s where she earned several degrees and worked for a few years as an instructor in the pharmacy technician program. “Without Sullivan, without the degrees and the relationships that I made here at Sullivan...
wdrb.com
Oldham Co. Public Library taking bids for new branch in Goshen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Public Library is looking to build a brand new space in Goshen. The current branch location in Goshen is too small and a challenging space for people with wheelchairs or limited mobility, according to staff. About a year ago, five acres of land...
Wave 3
Armed robbery of student prompts UofL safety alert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A safety alert was issued to University of Louisville students after a student became the victim of an armed robbery. According to the alert issued at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, a male student was walking on 4th Street near Cardinal Boulevard around 7:35 p.m. when two men emerged from a parked car and demanded his wallet, keys and phone. The student was uninjured and the suspects drove away in a gray Hyundai SUV.
As city ramps up encampment clearings, advocates say unsheltered residents need more help
With five months remaining this fiscal year, there have been 28 city-ordered encampment clearings and counting. There were only five the year before.
Wave 3
Norton Healthcare reinstating mask requirements
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare has reinstated mask requirement for its Louisville-area hospitals Wednesday evening. According to the release, DNV, Norton’s accrediting agency has recommended all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks in areas of the hospitals where patients may be present. Vaccination status doesn’t play a...
wdrb.com
First responders reminding Louisville drivers to clear intersections quickly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville first responders are teaching drivers how to quickly clear intersections — especially on Dixie Highway. It's part of an effort to make the job easier for paramedics responding to accidents. Friday afternoon, traffic was busy at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Gagel Avenue....
Wave 3
Barricaded subject near Conway Middle School taken into custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police said significant activity occurred in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Thursday morning due to a barricaded subject. The initial report from Louisville Metro Police was reported on social media shortly after 11 a.m., confirming activity in the 6100 block of Julie Kay’s Way, near Conway Middle School.
Comments / 2