WBBJ
Jackson, TN Pride says application for scholarship open
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group raised money for a scholarship. Jackson, Tennessee Pride has been raising money to be able to give back to the community. One of the ways they want to give back is by starting a scholarship program. This is the first year for the scholarship program.
WBBJ
Tennessee native creates chemo kits
JACKSON, Tenn. — One Tennessee native is giving back to cancer patients after being personally affected by the disease. Sidney Church is a grad student at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In her last semester as an undergraduate, she moved back with her parents to help her family...
WBBJ
City of Jackson marks Black History Month
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special news conference was held in honor of Black History Month. The City of Jackson will celebrate Black History Month during the month of February this year at City Hall by showcasing visual and performing art from members of the city’s Black community. The...
WBBJ
6 inductees to join Union’s Sports Hall of Fame
JACKSON, Tenn. — Six new inductees to the Union University Sports Hall of Fame have been revealed. The news release says that Jimmy Gammon, Kirk Goehring, Leah Grongberg Hood, Raymond Judy, Douglas Martin, and Darrin White are joining the Hall of Fame for the class of 2023. Union says...
WBBJ
Former professor reviews Jackie Robinson biography
JACKSON, Tenn. — One of baseball’s most significant figures story is being told in a new biography. The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library welcomed Dr. Don Huneycutt for their monthly First Thursday program meeting. Huneycutt presented a book review on “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson”...
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
WBBJ
John Borden Bates, Jr.
John Borden Bates, Jr., a resident of Williston, Tennessee in Fayette County, passed away January 30, 2023 at the age of 71. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Peebles West Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2 to 4 P.M. The chapel is located at 10670 US-64, Somerville, TN 38068.
WBBJ
Black History Month • Week One
Founder & Executive Director of Keep My Hood Good (KMHG) and Jackson Madison County Commissioner, District 5. We will be celebrating Keep My Hood Good 13 year Anniversary Banquet, February 9, 6:30p at 141 Pleasant Plains Rd. We have two (2) Union University Social Work Interns & three (3) UServe...
WBBJ
Jackson Rockabillys add to staff.
The Jackson Rockabilly announced the addition of Cory wright and Courtland Simoneaux to their coaching staff. Cory Wright is a former two-way player, earning Louisville slugger all-american honors as a high school senior. He started his college career at Kansas state university in 2016,then transferred to parkland college where he...
WBBJ
Local hospital offering HEART screenings for February
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — A local hospital is offering HEART score screenings for American Heart Month. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Carroll County says they will be offering the screenings every Friday during the month of February from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The HEART screening is a painless, 10 minute CT scan...
WBBJ
Conger gives 2023 State of the City address
JACKSON, Tenn. — The 2023 State of the City address was held Tuesday in Jackson. Mayor Scott Conger spoke on the future of Jackson and what he hopes to accomplish this year. Conger addressed housing needs in the Hub City, saying we still have a housing shortage despite the approval of 750 new lots.
WBBJ
Blood clot removed during groundbreaking procedure
JACKSON, Tenn. — A first of its kind procedure was performed in Tennessee. According to West Tennessee Healthcare, an arterial thrombectomy, the removal of a blood clot, was performed at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on January 26. They say this was the first time it was performed in Tennessee...
WBBJ
JEA announces organization changes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Energy Authority has a new President/CEO. As of Wednesday, Monte Cooper assumed the role after it was first announced back in August. JEA says that Ryan Porter will become the company’s Chief Operating Officer on February 13. Ted Austin will take the position...
WBBJ
City of Jackson shares schedules for offices, trash pick up
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is pushing back office opening hours on Tuesday. The city says due to the threat of freezing rain, all of their offices will open one hour later at 9 a.m. The city also announced on Monday that due to the potential for...
WBBJ
Leonadus Franklin “Lee” Yancey, Jr.
Leonadus Franklin “Lee” Yancey, Jr., age 68, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Les Shockey, departed this life Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023 at his home. Lee was born February 28, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Leonadus Franklin Yancey, Sr. and Robbie Irene Matheson Yancey. He was a 1972 graduate of Fayette Academy in Somerville and served his country in the United States Navy as a flight technician on the E-2B Hawkeye.
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
WBBJ
GALLERY: Vacant home catches fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating another house fire in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a home on Pleasant Street just before 9 p.m., where a house was on fire. Officials say they were able to put out the fire and no one was inside at the...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/02/23 – 2/03/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/02/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/03/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Albert Sommers Kelley, Jr.
Albert Sommers Kelley, Jr., age 82, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Ann Hill Kelley, departed this life Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the National HealthCare Center in Somerville. Albert was born October 15, 1940 in Whiteville, Tennessee, the son of Mary Buckner Kelley and the late Albert Sommers...
WBBJ
Patricia Leckie Hart
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Place of Death: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM, Monday, February 6, 2023. Minister/Celebrant: Jason Hart (son) and John Austin Hart (grandson) Pallbearers: Lavelle Davidson, Cameron Hart, Daniel Hart, John Austin Hart, Micah Hart, Russ Hart, David McAlpin, Mark McAlpin. Place of Burial:...
