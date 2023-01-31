Read full article on original website
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
Dole, Food Producers Turn to Asset Sales Amid Ongoing Grocery Inflation
This week in grocery, food giants sell off major divisions and grocers take on QSRs. As food costs rise, some of the largest producers are selling off significant chunks of their business. For instance, agricultural giant Dole announced in a Tuesday (Jan. 31) press release the sale of its fresh vegetables division to Fresh Express, a subsidiary of competitor Chiquita.
ACI Expands; Says It Covers Third of Countries Offering Real-Time Payments
Software firm ACI Worldwide says it is expanding amid a global boom in real-time payments. The expansion means ACI now covers about a third of the world’s countries that offer real-time payments services, the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1). “ACI now powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time...
Amazon’s Earnings May Spotlight Battlegrounds as Consumers Pull Back
When Amazon reports earnings on Thursday (Feb. 2), Wall Street will be focused on how much earnings drop, and on whether revenues top expectations. Layoffs? They’ll be under discussion too. So will AWS and the state of enterprise tech spending. As the eCommerce giant grapples with a sales growth...
Triple Whale Lands $25M to Help Shopify Merchants
ECommerce data platform Triple Whale has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round. The round, led by NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify, will let the Ohio company expand to larger brands, and invest in automation and artificial intelligence (AI), Triple Whale said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release.
FTC and GoodRX Settle Complaint Around Health Breach Notification Rule
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken the first enforcement action under its Health Breach Notification Rule. The proposed order bars digital health platform GoodRX from sharing consumers’ health information for advertising and fines the firm $1.5 million for not reporting its unauthorized disclosure of the data to Facebook, Google and other companies, the FTC said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release.
Report: Network International Close to $700M Mashreq Payments Deal
Network International is reportedly in advanced talks to purchase UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment business. The deal could value Mashreq’s payments operation at as high as $700 million, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Feb. 1), citing unnamed sources. A spokesperson for Network International declined to comment when reached by PYMNTS Wednesday...
Snap Pins Hopes on Subscriptions to Boost Creator Engagement
Facing a downshift in digital ad spend that’s hurt other players in the space, Snap Inc. is looking to beef up its direct response business and deliver quality over quantity with video impressions. During the social platform’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call with investors and analysts on Tuesday (Jan....
Meta Is Losing Over $1B a Month on Metaverse Strategy
Mark Zuckerberg’s expensive pivot toward building a virtual world continues to be just that — expensive. “None of the signals I see in today’s environment lead me to believe we should shift the Reality Labs (RL) strategy long-term,” the social media CEO said Wednesday (Feb. 1) during his Menlo Park, California-based company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings call.
Companies Scramble to Simplify Bill Payment Experience for Consumers
PYMNTS’ latest research shows that most bill-paying consumers in the United States face challenges in the bill payment process. In the last 90 days, more than half faced at least one pain point, such as a lack of payment options or security concerns. “The One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook: Friction...
Digital Bank Zopa Looks to M&As After $93M Fundraise
U.K. digital bank Zopa is looking to expand after raising $93 million in an equity round. The funding, announced Thursday (Feb. 2) in a news release provided to PYMNTS, will be used to meet the bank's capital requirements and support merger and acquisition (M&A) dealmaking. “Today’s equity round reaffirms the...
Fanatics Picks Snap, Google Vet Nick Bell to Lead Livestream Shopping Venture
Online sports platform Fanatics is entering the world of livestream shopping. The company has hired Nick Bell, formerly of Snap and Google, to serve as CEO of Fanatics Live, Bell announced in a Thursday (Feb. 2). LinkedIn post. “Fanatics Live will focus on transforming the digital shopping experience through personality...
Unbanked and Mastercard Partner on Crypto Card Issuance in Europe
Unbanked and Mastercard have partnered to accelerate decentralized finance (DeFi) card issuance in Europe. Through this partnership, the two companies will use their existing footprint in the United Kingdom and the continent to work with Web3 organizations to enable the issuance of cryptocurrency-powered card programs, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release.
Follow the Consumer for Payments Innovation, Says Bank of America’s Innovation Chief
Consumer behavior will continue to drive payments innovation, says Alexandra Johnson, head of bank Innovation at Bank of America, in the PYMNTS eBook, “2023 Payments New Year’s Resolutions.”. The unexpected and unpredictable are becoming more common than we previously thought normal. We head into another “unprecedented” year where...
Inflation Forces Consumers to Rethink Smartphone, Subscription, Grocery Purchases
Maybe the customer was right all along in reacting cautiously to the news of easing inflation. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the U.S. consumer is “starting to freak out,” pointing to dipped car sales, slumping retail and decreased service-based spending as signs of pullback. With consumer spending representing 70% of the U.S. economy, any continued drop in spending could make a negative financial ripple across all sectors, and some experts are raising their recession risk predictions for the coming year.
Starbucks Rewards Members Grow 15% in Q4 but Controversial Changes Loom
Starbucks continues to grow its loyalty base, but upcoming unwelcome alterations could change that. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, shared in its first-quarter 2023 financial results Thursday (Feb. 2) that its loyalty program’s 90-day active membership base grew 15% year over year to 30.4 million.
SendFriend Buys DigiPli to Boost Sanctions Screening and AML Controls
B2B FinTech company SendFriend has acquired U.S. compliance provider DigiPli. The move will combine DigiPli’s anti-money laundering (AML) model with SendFriend’s cross-border payments solution for financial institutions (FIs) needing access to the U.S. market, SendFriend said in a Thursday (Feb. 2) press release. With this combination, SendFriend will...
Airswift and Cloud to Offer Streamlined Instant Crypto Payments
Airswift and Cloud Payments have teamed to simplify cryptocurrency payments with Visa and Mastercard. Airswift, a crypto payments provider, announced the partnership in a Thursday (Feb. 2) news release, saying it would “enable cryptocurrency spenders with instant access to crypto at the points-of-sale” using Visa and Mastercard payment.
Report: FTC Considering Targeting Amazon With Antitrust Lawsuit
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is reportedly considering an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Feb. 3) that it is not known what part of the company’s operations would be targeted but that the FTC has been looking for years at how it treats competitors’ products on its platforms, how it deals with third-party sellers and how it bundles offerings with its Prime subscription service.
