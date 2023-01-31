Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
everythinglubbock.com
86 crashes in Lubbock County in 3 days, as hazardous conditions take over the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County saw an increase in crashes in the span of three days as hazardous conditions took over the roads the past week. Authorities told EverythingLubbock.com that Monday morning started with 19 collisions, one of those a fatal crash near Idalou after a truck failed to yield the right of way, colliding with a car.
Law enforcement impersonators targeting people in the Hub City, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that in the last month, it received multiple reports of law enforcement impersonators attempting to scam locals over the phone. In their latest tactic, scammers used local area codes and the names of real law enforcement officers, claiming they have arrest warrants and trying […]
KCBD
5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County
LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Midland police trying to identify non-verbal boy found in alleyway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a zoning change request for a student housing complex in Tech Terrace. The proposal will now go before the city council for final approval. Full story here: Zoning change request for student housing in Tech Terrace...
3 Lubbock men killed in crash near Brownfield on Tuesday, DPS said
Three men from Lubbock were killed and another man was hurt after a one-vehicle rollover west of Brownfield on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
everythinglubbock.com
One killed in crash in Hockley County on Wednesday, according to DPS
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a crash near Smyer on Wednesday. DPS said at 6:40 a.m., a trooper was on traffic stop westbound just east of Smyer. A pickup going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the stopped vehicle as well as the trooper vehicle.
Woman killed, 5 taken to Lubbock after Lea County crash on Saturday, NMSP said
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — A crash in Lea County left one woman dead and five people hurt on Saturday, according to the New Mexico State Police. NMSP said authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash just before 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 82 and Prairieview Road northeast of Lovington. According to NMSP, a […]
7 hospitalized after rollover in East Lubbock County, DPS said
A one-vehicle rollover on FM 40 and FM 400 left 7 people hospitalized with "moderate to serious" injuries on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Lubbock Fire Rescue said 11 adults, 2 children displaced in apartment fire Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue told EverythingLubbock.com on Friday just after 9:00 a.m., that 13 people were displaced in a fire that occurred Thursday evening. At 9:27 p.m Thursday, firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T. LFR said a small wood structure was “fully involved” and the […]
One in custody after SWAT callout, Slaton Highway open
A man was arrested on Wednesday after a law enforcement chase stopped in the middle of Highway 84 near Slaton with a person barricaded in a vehicle, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
Details released, arrested made in Teak Avenue shooting case, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report available Friday morning revealed new details about the shooting that seriously injured a man Wednesday evening in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue. The location is near a public school. Police provided an additional update to EverythingLubbock.com and said a 16-year-old male was taken into custody. “The juvenile was […]
New Year But The Same Old Scammers Are Trying To Scam Lubbock
It's a new year but some things don't change once that calendar gets switched out. For example my favorite family member, wardrobe, and go-to waiter at China Star are still the same but some scammers are putting a new twist on their old tricks. The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office released...
KCBD
Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
KCBD
Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
everythinglubbock.com
Pickup and tractor crash near Wellman kills one, DPS said
TERRY COUNTY, Texas — A pickup and tractor crashed on Tuesday, 5.7 miles west of Wellman, leaving the pickup driver dead, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At 6:43 p.m., the pickup driver Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving west on...
KCBD
DPS: 7 people involved in east Lubbock Co. crash, some seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS troopers are investigating a rollover east of Lubbock involving seven people. The crash occurred on FM 40 near FM 400 around 1:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The vehicle, which was carrying seven people, lost control and flipped. The occupants of the vehicle were left...
Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds
LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March. CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
One hospitalized, shooting in East Lubbock on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Teak Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 5:14 p.m. One person was taken to University Medical Center, according to police. After this story was initially published, police told EverythingLubbock.com the victim was […]
towntalkradio.com
Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor
Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
everythinglubbock.com
LFR responds to structure fire Thursday night
LUBBOCK, Texas– Crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T in Lubbock on Thursday evening. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, “Crews reported fire was mostly on the exterior and has been mostly extinguished.” Powerlines were damaged in the backyard, LFR said.
