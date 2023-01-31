ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Law enforcement impersonators targeting people in the Hub City, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that in the last month, it received multiple reports of law enforcement impersonators attempting to scam locals over the phone. In their latest tactic, scammers used local area codes and the names of real law enforcement officers, claiming they have arrest warrants and trying […]
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

5 hospitalized in Lubbock after deadly crash in Lea County

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Five people are hospitalized in Lubbock after a fatal three-vehicle crash in Lea County northeast of Lovington. Just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 28, New Mexico State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and Prairieview Rd. Investigators...
LEA COUNTY, NM
everythinglubbock.com

One killed in crash in Hockley County on Wednesday, according to DPS

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was injured in a crash near Smyer on Wednesday. DPS said at 6:40 a.m., a trooper was on traffic stop westbound just east of Smyer. A pickup going eastbound crossed the center median and struck the stopped vehicle as well as the trooper vehicle.
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Serious injuries reported in East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Serious injuries have been reported in a shooting near 27th Street and Teak Avenue, just across the street from Dunbar College Preparatory Academy. LPD received the call at 5:14 p.m. Information surrounding the shooting is limited, but LPD did confirm that the victim was taken to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Olton ISD announces closure to investigate potential harmful substance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Olton ISD announced district facilities will be closed on Friday, February 3 in order to conduct an inspection for a potentially harmful substance. This announcement comes the day after students were released early on Wednesday due to a suspected gas leak. The scheduled basketball games have...
OLTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pickup and tractor crash near Wellman kills one, DPS said

TERRY COUNTY, Texas — A pickup and tractor crashed on Tuesday, 5.7 miles west of Wellman, leaving the pickup driver dead, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. At 6:43 p.m., the pickup driver Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving west on...
WELLMAN, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Walmart and CVS close early due to staffing issues, Lubbock pharmacy owner responds

LUBBOCK, Texas–Pharmacy workers have had enough of late nights and long hours. National chain pharmacies decided to cut their hours by closing early in response to staffing shortages. Walmart and CVS announced they’d be closing earlier in the day starting in March.  CVS announced they would cut the hours of operation for 9,000 stores nationwide, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

Fatal accident in Terry County involves tractor

Another fatal crash took place Tuesday evening January 31, 2023 in Terry County. According to TxDPS, Arthur Glenn Calvin, 70, of Quanah was driving in a red late model Ford F-150 west on FM 213 when he hit the back of a “stalk cutter” that was hooked onto a tractor. The Brownfield Fire & Rescue was dispatched around 6:48 pm where they would travel about 5.5 miles west of Wellman on FM 213. According to the TxDPS report, the driver of the tractor pulled to the right into a field north of FM 213 and Calvin hit the stalk cutter. Calvin was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TERRY COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR responds to structure fire Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas– Crews responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Avenue T in Lubbock on Thursday evening. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, “Crews reported fire was mostly on the exterior and has been mostly extinguished.” Powerlines were damaged in the backyard, LFR said.
LUBBOCK, TX

