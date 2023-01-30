Read full article on original website
After Paine-Donovan sworn in, council discusses undergrounding utility code amendments
The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Feb. 2, work session briefly discussed the city’s proposed amendments to the undergrounding utilities ordinance. The meeting began with the swearing in of new councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan, who was appointed to the vacant Position 3 seat on Tuesday. Associate City Planner...
In 2024 plan, Community Transit proposes new connections to light rail, more frequent bus service
After two years of community input and interagency coordination, Community Transit is proposing transit changes for “2024 and beyond” that would increase frequencies on local bus service and include connections to light rail in Snohomish County. The proposal contains 35 bus routes operating with approximately 480,000 annual service...
County’s Department of Emergency Management receives prestigious accreditation
Snohomish County’s Department of Emergency Management is one of roughly 30 county-level agencies across the U.S. to have demonstrated excellence and accountability in emergency management. Following a rigorous peer-reviewed process, the department has received accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP). “We have one of the best emergency...
Paine-Donovan set to be sworn in during Thursday’s city council meeting
The Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session this Thursday, Feb. 2 will begin with the swearing-in of newly appointed Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan. The council Tuesday night appointed Paine-Donovan to fill the Position 3 seat left vacant following the resignation of Doug McCardle. Also on Thursday’s agenda:
Community invited to Edmonds School District Superintendent finalists forum Feb. 7
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is inviting the community to attend a public forum Tuesday, Feb. 7, where the district’s superintendent finalists will be able to introduce themselves and answer community questions. After interviewing multiple candidates, the board has narrowed the search to two finalists: Dr. Rebecca...
Edmonds School District internet still out — no timeline for a fix
As of Friday, the internet outage continues in the Edmonds School District, a spokesperson said. The district said it disabled its internet service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to minimize potential harm from “suspicious activities” taking place within its network. The district’s technology team reset all student and staff passwords as it launched its investigation Tuesday. But four days later, there is no resolution in sight, district spokesperson Harmony Weinberg said.
Letter to the editor: Sign the petition to oppose state housing bills
Bills were introduced in last year’s legislative session around issues of land use, zoning, and housing. When these ill-advised bills were defeated, the sponsors said they would be back this year. A half a dozen bills are before the legislature now that are extreme and draconian and that would revamp land use and zoning statewide. They propose unworkable solutions to problems not anticipated in Edmonds until at least 2035 to meet GMA growth goals, and not resulting in affordable housing.
Verdant awards $4.3 million in community health grants
Offering programs and services that address Verdant’s strategic priorities: mental health, health care access and food security. “This funding will ensure that health-elated programming is available and accessible for the community, said Commissioner Karianna Wilson. “By working together with health care organizations and health-focused nonprofits, we can improve the health and well-being of all residents of South Snohomish County.”
Sponsor spotlight: Wellness tips from Compass Health for those navigating a layoff
1. Sleep – Practice good sleep hygiene by sticking with your bedtime routine, including the times you normally go to sleep and wake up. Work life balance is important, and when there’s a loss of a job, that balance becomes askew or, sometimes, completely reversed. Try to remain consistent with your sleep schedule and get eight hours a night minimum.
Expect noise, traffic delays this month for water main construction
The City of Mountlake Terrace has advised residents to expect construction noise and traffic delays throughout February due to the city’s westside water main construction project. Crews are starting in the area of 226th Place Southwest and 73rd Place West and will work eastward, the city said.
Mercer St. on-ramp to northbound I-5 in Seattle closing Feb. 3-6
Drivers will need to prepare for a full weekend closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 as work progresses on a new flyover ramp connecting the eastside to downtown Seattle. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the on-ramp, which includes an...
Charles (Chuck) Huffman: Longtime Edmonds teacher and principal enjoyed fishing, traveling
Charles (Chuck) Huffman, longtime Edmonds teacher and Principal, passed away January 19 at his Kenmore home at the age of 91. He was born to Ethel and Raymond Huffman in Walla Walla, raised in Eastern Oregon, and graduated from Whitman College and the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife, Cathie Hogue Huffman and his children Kyle Huffman (Sofeea), Eric Huffman (Meg) and Katherine Kenison. His grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews gave him special delight and he was happiest when fishing on the Olympic Peninsula, beachcombing for agates, traveling, gardening, rooting for The Dawgs, and telling his stories.
Sponsor spotlight: Halibut burger special at Scotty’s Food Truck Friday, Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck is open this Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special is a Halibut Burger, with a halibut filet lightly breaded on a brioche bun accompanied by lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce — and a side of French fries.
Introducing a new column, amplifying ‘The Local Music Scene’
Welcome to the newest monthly column for My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. “The Local Music Scene” will highlight local music and our fantastic local musicians. Support your local artists and venues!. Here are my top picks for February’s can’t-miss music events. Please email if you want...
High school sports roundup Jan. 28 and 30, 2023
Relay Events (Top 3 Finishers) 1. Mountlake Terrace (Cole Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Chris McLellan, Riki Kobayashi) 1:49.88. 2. Edmonds-Woodway (Mate’ Pallos, Lennox Norenberg, Patrick Kotwis, Jude Willcox) 1:49.93. 3. Lynnwood (Nolan Tyler, Alex Lee, Daniel Calkins, Caleb Schnitzius) 1:54.76. 200 Yard Freestyle:. 1. Edmonds-Woodway (Jeffrey Hoang, Ciaran Brennan, Thomas...
