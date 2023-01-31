Read full article on original website
SPD Chief Meidl got chided by city HR for Facebook comments defending officers against false claim
To say it was a volatile moment was an understatement. It was June 2020, one week after Spokane's George Floyd protest turned destructive. Windows of some downtown businesses had been broken. Police had declared a riot and lobbed tear gas. Both the police and the protesters were on edge. It...
Woman Accused of Practicing Law in Lewis County Without License Faces Felonies
A woman who was retained as counsel for a defendant in Lewis County Superior Court last year is now facing felony charges for unlawful practice of law. The woman, Malika M. Duke, 44, of Spokane, is accused of representing a Centralia man in a Lewis County Superior Court case despite not having an attorney license in Washington state.
SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
Family remembers mother, great-grandmother killed in E. Sprague hit and run
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A bunch of roses. A candle stub. The simple things that are left behind after an enormous loss. “She always taught us the simple things in life and what to really hold on to in life and what really matters," says Randal Allen, speaking about his mother, Kimberly Allen.
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Man Convicted of Killing Ex-Wife in Spokane is Also Convicted of Second Murder
SPOKANE - A 38-year-old Spokane man who was previously convicted of killing his ex-wife has now been convicted of a second murder. On January 30, 2023, Nathan O. Beal was convicted of pre-meditated 1st degree murder in Spokane Superior Court for the shooting death of 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull. The homicide happened nearly three years ago.
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
Spokane Valley law enforcement identifies suspect in deadly hit-and-run investigation
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Investigators with the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) have identified a driver and vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run last Friday night. According to a release from SVPD, the suspected driver is 16 years old. They did not publicly identify the teenager’s...
Spokane County Auditor, Vicky Dalton, announces retirement in 2026
SPOKANE, Wash. — After getting the Spokane County Auditor job in 1999, seven terms later, Vicky Dalton announced her retirement starting Dec. 31, 2026. When Dalton steps away from her longtime job, she will be 65 years old. Almost 25 years after becoming the county auditor, Dalton told Spokane...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
Local family paying thousands, advocating for hearing aid coverage
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Local family paying thousands, advocating for hearing aid coverage. One Spokane family says they're paying thousands of dollars just so their daughter can hear.
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
'You are evil people' | Neighbor of Airway Heights couple accused of murdering young girl speaks out
CHENEY, Wash. — KREM 2 is learning more about the Airway Heights couple accused of murdering a young girl and hiding her body inside their house for months. Before the couple moved to Airway Heights, they lived right below Martin Egan in a Cheney apartment complex. "They got evicted...
Four people arrested in Spokane Valley, possible counterfeit fentanyl seized
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA -- The Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrested four people Wednesday morning as part of a months-long fentanyl investigation. Spokane County SWAT and the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit served a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street near South Bowdish Road around 6 a.m.
Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
Pair Arrested in Spokane After Allegedly Stealing More than $20,000 in Merchandise Over the Last Three Months
SPOKANE - Earlier this week, two suspects were arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $23,000 in merchandise from two different stores in the Spokane and Spokane Valley area over the past three months. The Spokane Police Department's Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) arrested 35-year-old Brandon M. Stoddard and 22-year-old Monica M....
New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death
SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
Post Falls alternative high school turns classroom into community closet
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two old portable classrooms at New Vision Alternative High School in Post Falls have been converted into a resource that will provide support for students and community members well into the future, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The New Vision Community Clothes Closet opened in...
Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court
Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Spokane city leaders hold press conference on progress of clearing out I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city leaders held a press conference Wednesday about the shrinking homeless encampment on WSDOT property and how the Right-Of-Way initiative plan helped in these efforts. Last summer, the city submitted a plan to the state on how it would get people out of the encampment...
