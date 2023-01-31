Read full article on original website
Walker rallies No. 3 Houston past Wichita State, 70-61
WICHITA — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied to beat Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night. Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half. Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists.
2022-23 Midseason Report: Sacred Heart boys basketball
After a ten-day break in late January, the Sacred Heart boys’ basketball team is officially in the home stretch of their regular season, and will enter the month of February with an overall record of 8-6. Despite being one of the smaller teams in their class, the Knights have...
2nd-ranked Trojans travel to Chapman to face surging Irish
As we officially enter the home stretch of the high school hoops season, the Fighting Irish and Trojans will meet in Chapman on Friday night, looking to kick off the month of February with a big win. Southeast of Saline comes into this contest at 13-1, ranked as the #2...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
KBCA girl's basketball rankings: Week seven
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week seven rankings for all seven classes of girls' basketball across the state of Kansas.
