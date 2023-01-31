ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Laverne & Shirley' Star Cindy Williams Dead at 75

The actress passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday, according to a statement from her family's spokeswoman.

Actress Cindy Williams , best known for her role in the Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley, has died. She was 75.

Williams' family confirmed her passing on Monday in a statement first shared with The Associated Press released through spokeswoman Liza Cranis .

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

According to the family's spokeswoman, Williams died on Wednesday , Jan. 25, in Los Angeles, California , after a brief battle with illness, but no other information regarding her cause of death was immediately available.

Williams won over fans with her eight-year-long stint playing Shirley opposite the late Penny Marshall ’s Laverne in the Happy Days spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983, Laverne & Shirley . The series was set in the late '50s and early '60s and told the tale of a pair of roommates that worked together at a Milwaukee bottling factory, and it became one of the most popular TV shows during its prime.

Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall , co-created the series, died in 2018 .

In addition to her iconic role in the hit '70s sitcom , Williams also starred in George Lucas ’ 1973 film American Graffiti and, a year later, Francis Ford Coppola ’s The Conversation , per IMDb.

Williams is survived by her two children: Zak and Emily Hudson .

Osgirl5
3d ago

One of my favorite episodes of Laverne and Shirley was when they were trying to sneak in Fabians hotel room absolutely hilarious, I only watch the part of when they were in the hotel room with Fabian

Bobby Radmore
3d ago

A pop culture icon. God rest her soul.

