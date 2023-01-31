Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
California doctor stabbed to death on scenic bike ride remembered by colleagues for saving 'many lives'
The Southern California doctor allegedly attacked and killed by a motorist was praised by employees at the hospital where he worked.
California cyclist dies after being hit by car and stabbed by driver, authorities say
A California cyclist died on Thursday after being struck by a car and then stabbed to death by the driver, authorities said. The alleged attack occurred at around 3 p.m. PT near the intersection of the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point, a cliffside beach town located in Southern California's Orange County, some 60 miles southwest of Los Angeles. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a cyclist -- identified as 58-year-old Michael John Mammone -- "lying in the intersection suffering from severe injuries," the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a press release. Mammone was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's department. He worked as an emergency room physician at Providence Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC-TV. Investigators learned that Mammone had been riding his bicycle northbound on the scenic Pacific Coast Highway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle. The driver -- identified as 39-year-old Vanroy Evan Smith, of Long Beach -- then got out of the car and "assaulted Mammone with a knife," the sheriff's department said.
Hospitals seek help identifying patients found in Los Angeles County
Hospital staff are hoping the public can help identify two unknown patients in Los Angeles County. The first patient is a woman who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in San Fernando on Jan. 23. She is currently at the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. Officials say she was […]
California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver
A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
Man sues LA County over alleged beating after getting caught in middle of wild SoCal chase
A man sued Los Angeles County, alleging he was wrongfully battered by sheriff's deputies when he found himself incidentally in the middle of a wild televised chase.
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Santa Ana mother expecting 3rd child prepares for delivery after last round of chemotherapy
Sarai Vaca was diagnosed with breast cancer last August, three months into her third pregnancy.
5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting
A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
onscene.tv
2 Killed In Horrific Pursuit Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 7:53 P.M. LOCATION: Woodman And Lanark CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: PANORAMA CITY (CNS) – Two people were killed and two others were in custody tonight after a high-speed police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck that began in the Westlake district and ended with a collision in Panorama City. The pursuit began at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Alvarado Street, near Olympic Boulevard, after Los Angeles Police Department officers received a call regarding a stolen black Toyota Tacoma, Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told reporters at a news conference. The suspects noticed that police were following them and “began to take evasive measures to get away from the officers,” Hamilton said. The stolen truck suspects sped into Panorama City driving north on Woodman Avenue where they crashed into a Honda Civic with two adults inside. One of victim in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim died en route to a hospital, police said. The suspects fled on foot after the crash but were quickly captured. One suspect “sustained injuries during a use of force takedown” and was also shot with a Taser during the arrest, Hamilton said. The names, ages and genders of the victims were not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Skateboarder Struck by SUV, Rushed to Trauma Center
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A skateboarder was rushed to a trauma center in unknown condition after an SUV slammed into him shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. The skateboarder’s condition remains unknown. Austin Dave, Video...
Dharmesh Patel: Son of California doctor who allegedly drove family off cliff had 'no injuries' after fall
The 4-year-old son of Dharmesh Patel, a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff, had 'no injuries at all' after the crash, according to DA Steve Wagstaffe.
Chemical spill prompts hazardous materials investigation in Irvine
A chemical spill in Irvine prompted a hazardous materials investigation Thursday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene before 8 p.m. for a reported smell of gas in at the apartment, but they deemed the incident to be suspicious and contacted Irvine Police Department for assistance.Orange County Fire Authority reported that two people were evaluated at the scene, but denied medical care. Authorities evacuated all of the occupants while firefighters worked to ventilate the unit at the Village Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Spectrum Drive. Officers are working on a search warrant for the unit so they can further investigate. It was not immediately clear what the spilled chemical was. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Shania Twain turns heads with new look ahead of 'Queen of Me' release
Singer Shania Twain debuted a brand-new look ahead of the release of her latest album "Queen of Me." The 57-year-old looked unrecognizable and caused a debate among her fans.
Cyclist hospitalized after being hit by car, stabbed on PCH in Dana Point
A bicyclist has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle and then stabbed while riding along Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point on Wednesday. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m., when a motorist hit a bicyclist riding near Crown Valley Parkway, an act which they believe to be intentional. The driver then got out of the car and assaulted the cyclist, stabbing them.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. Authorities have detained the suspect. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
KTLA.com
What we know about the Pasadena doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff
A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving a Tesla over a cliff with them inside has been charged with attempted murder by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Here’s what we know about him so far. Dharmesh Patel, 41, is a medical doctor...
Second person charged in Huntington Beach fatal shooting in December
A second person has been charged with a fatal shooting that occurred in Huntington Beach back in December. The incident occurred back on Dec. 5, when officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive, where they arrived to find 31-year-old Los Angeles resident Jimmy Sengpaseauth suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.Jermaine Anthony Bell, 39, appeared in court on Wednesday, where he was charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait for the victim. Bell was arrested in Arizona, waiving extradition and being returned to Orange County on Tuesday.Bell is the second person charged with the shooting, after Temecula resident Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged on Dec. 20. He was also charged with murder and a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee was arrested on Dec. 17 after he was located in Moreno Valley.
Loved ones remember L.A. street vendor killed by suspected DUI driver
Friends and family of a beloved street vendor in Los Angeles remain in shock after she was killed in a brutal crash involving a suspected DUI driver. Adding to the pain of their loss, is the knowledge that the man behind the wheel responsible for their mother’s death was released from custody that same day. […]
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
Missing man found dead in Ventura County
A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
