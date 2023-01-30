ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes 2023 football schedule released by ACC

By Matt Baker
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes will have home games against Texas A&M, Clemson and Louisville this season. [ AL DIAZ/ADIAZ@MIAMIHERALD.COM | Miami Herald ]

The Miami Hurricanes open on a Friday night against the other Miami, have their first conference road game against a Heisman Trophy hopeful and face rival Florida State during a challenging November slate.

Miami opens on Sept. 1 against Miami (Ohio) at Hard Rock Stadium before facing Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies in a high-profile matchup of two big-name brands. After that, the ‘Canes host Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14 in another weeknight game. This would have been an intriguing matchup, but Miami legend Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman recently ended their agreement for Reed to take over the program as head coach.

After an open date, the Hurricanes begin conference play against Georgia Tech On Oct. 7. Miami then travels to North Carolina to face quarterback Drake Maye, an early Heisman Trophy frontrunner who broke the Tar Heels’ single-season passing record last season.

Miami hosts Clemson on Oct. 21. It will be their first meeting in south Florida since the Tigers’ 58-0 blowout win in 2015 that cost Al Golden his job.

The Hurricanes’ November begins with two tough road trips to North Carolina State and Florida State. Miami’s regular season ends at Boston College on Black Friday.

The ACC has eliminated the Atlantic and Coastal divisions; instead, the top two overall teams will face off in the conference championship in Charlotte. Each team has three fixed annual opponents, while the 10 teams rotate through twice (once home, once away) over a four-year cycle.

2023 Miami Hurricanes schedule

Sept. 1 (Friday): vs. Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 9: vs. Texas A&M

Sept. 14 (Thursday): vs. Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 23: at Temple

Sept. 30: Off

Oct. 7: vs. Georgia Tech

Oct. 14: at North Carolina

Oct. 21: vs. Clemson

Oct. 28: vs. Virginia

Nov. 4: at North Carolina State

Nov. 11: at Florida State

Nov. 18: vs. Louisville

Nov. 24 (Friday): at Boston College

