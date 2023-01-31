ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

CVS and Walmart Will Cut Pharmacy Hours Due to Staffing Shortage

By Marisa Losciale
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DCPk_0kWkLbmf00

CVS and Walmart have officially joined Walgreens in the effort to maintain a 'work-life balance' for employees while facing ongoing staffing challenges.

If you have to pick up prescriptions at your local CVS or Walmart pharmacy, you might want to double-check the store's hours, as both major retailers recently announced plans to scale back hours of operation.

The revised hours come as an effort to maintain a healthy work- life balance for employees as staffing shortages continue to disrupt CVS and Walmart's ability to service customers.

CVS said it will be "adjusting hours in select stores" this spring as part of a periodic review of "operating hours to make sure we're open during peak customer demand." The move will affect around two-thirds of the company's approximately 9,000 retail pharmacies beginning in March, a company spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch .

The CVS spokesperson explained that this move is to "ensure our pharmacy teams are available to serve patients when they're most needed," adding, "If a pharmacy is closed, a patient can visit any open CVS Pharmacy location for assistance with their immediate prescription needs."

Related: From CVS to Albertsons, Here's a Complete List of Retailers Now Offering Mental Health Services

View the original article to see embedded media.

Walmart also confirmed that it plans to cut pharmacy hours at locations nationwide to improve the "work-life balance" for its associates.

"Walmart is committed to helping our associates live better. Walmart has a strong and incredible pharmacy team, and we are making this change to not only enhance their work-life balance but also to maintain the best level of service for our customers," a Walmart representative told the outlet.

Walmart pharmacies will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday , marking a two-hour reduction in its weekday hours which previously had locations operating until 9 p.m.

Related: These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Is Yours on the List?

The company said its new hours are a reflection of feedback it received from pharmacy associates and customers, "By positioning our teams in the hours where our customers say they want to visit our pharmacy, we are better able to deliver excellent customer service and support our associates as they continue to serve their communities every day."

For years, both companies and other pharmacies around the country, like Walgreens , have struggled to grow their staff to meet the increased demands brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, with job opportunities for pharmacy technicians, pharmacists and pharmacy students soaring in 2021.

Cutting hours wasn't the first solution, as in Feb. 2021, many pharmacies tried to entice new employees by rolling out sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 as well as increased hourly wages for workers.

Related: Amazon Launches Prescription Drug Plan for Prime Members

Before the pandemic, qualified candidates exceeded the number of available jobs, Michael Hogue , dean of the Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy, revealed to the outlet, suggesting that there simply aren't enough people equipped in the field to fill these roles.

Walgreens said despite hiring thousands of pharmacists nationwide, the company still had to adjust store hours over the past 12-plus months due to staffing challenges, but it remains hopeful: "We have seen positive staffing trends for the past several months as we work to return more stores to normal operating hours."

Comments / 0

Related
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Kendra M.

Walgreens in trouble over toilet paper as shopper outraged by hidden extra cost on ‘essential item’

Mary Bach of Pennsylvania recently took Walgreens to court and won. Her case? She had multiple receipts from store locations across the state that proved she was charged taxes for toilet paper, and in Pennsylvania, it’s illegal to tax certain items—including toilet paper. Unbelievably, Walgreens was only taxing their own brand of toilet paper, not other brands like Scott. The court ruled in her favor, but Walgreens has yet to change the mistake in their system. And if they don’t comply with the ruling? Bach plans to take them back to court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
msn.com

52,000 TVs Sold at Walmart and Costco Recalled for "Serious Hazards," Officials Warn

Slide 1 of 5: Watching television is one of life's simple pleasures. We all have shows we never want to miss, as well as our favorite movies to watch on demand. Whatever your viewing preferences, watching TV is a time to relax and unwind—not a time to worry about safety risks. However, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) just announced that 52,000 LG Electronics TVs have been recalled due to "serious hazards." Read on to find out which TVs are affected and what you should do if one is in your living room.READ THIS NEXT: 28,000 Ovens Sold at Lowe's and Home Depot Recalled After Reports of Carbon Monoxide Leaks.Read the original article on Best Life.
NJ.com

Sausage recall: Throw away these brands if they’re stored in your fridge

Nearly 53,000 pounds of sausage were recalled due to the potential for listeria contamination, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recall covers 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products from the company Daniele International LLC produced from May 23, 2022, to Nov. 25, 2022. No...
Parade

Parade

79K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy