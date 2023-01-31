ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon Creek, WA

nbc16.com

Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
nbc16.com

Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video

PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Addiction recovery advocates rally at Oregon Capitol demanding more services

SALEM, Ore. — Addiction recovery advocates rallied outside the Capitol on Wednesday demanding lawmakers do more to fund recovery resources. “I’m so proud of all of you in recovery. Even though I am a mom who lost a son, I just want to say, big hug to each of you," said Sonja Grove to a crowd of about 200 people, many holding signs with their recovery dates.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law

The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
OREGON STATE

