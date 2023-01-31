Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Details released on hours-long Hood River shooter standoff: Suspect ID, tear gas, and more
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thursday afternoon saw a standoff between police and an armed suspect that lasted for hours before the shooter was taken into custody. Now, the Hood River Police Department is offering details on the incident as well as the identity of the suspect. Officers were called out...
Man convicted in Clark County cold case killing from 1974
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest was found guilty today of murder in the death of Martha Morrison. PAST COVERAGE | Warren Forrest on trial for another murder, scary new details emerge in witness testimony. Morrison's body was found in Clark County in 1974 but investigators didn't...
FOUND SAFE: Deputies locate 5-year-old boy with autism reported missing near Silverton
SILVERTON, Ore. — UPDATE: A child who was reported missing outside Silverton Friday afternoon has been found safe and sound, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said. Sage has been reunited with family members. "Thank you to our community, Woodburn, Silverton, Salem police as well as Silverton fire, deputies, S&R...
Meat cleaver-armed carjacking suspect arrested after standoff in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police were in a standoff with someone at a Northeast Portland home late into the night Tuesday after they say the suspect carjacked a driver after arming himself with a meat cleaver inside a restaurant. The standoff was happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Broadway. A...
Man arrested in North Carolina chase identified as Florida murder suspect
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities said a high-speed chase Thursday in North Carolina involved a suspect in a Florida murder investigation. Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg said Matthew Scott Flores, who has active warrants up and down the East Coast, was taken into custody after a crash in Ellenboro.
Remains found near Longview dock in 2020 identified as missing Oregon man through DNA
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Investigators identified human remains found buried near a dock in Longview, Washington as an Oregon man who went missing in 2017, thanks to DNA testing and genetic genealogy. In February of 2020, a longshoreman found a nearly complete human skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes at...
Portland officer who leaked false info accusing Hardesty of hit-and-run reinstated
PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Portland Police officer will be reinstated after he was fired for leaking information that falsely implicated former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run crash back in 2021. Portland police cleared Hardesty in the hit-and-run incident. An arbitrator appointed by the state labor...
Black Oregon rep. pulled over twice in 3 days, lawmakers to review race data on OSP stops
Oregon Rep. Travis Nelson (D-North Portland) was pulled over twice in three days by state police troopers, prompting a review of the racial data on Oregon State Police traffic stops. Rep. Nelson, who is Black, said he was first pulled over on January 30 for driving 11 miles over the...
Addressing gaps in Oregon drug treatment system could decrease spike in overdose deaths
The deadly consequences of drug use in Oregon continue to worsen. One addiction specialist credits the influx of fentanyl and gaps in the state’s treatment system as the major driving factors. “Fentanyl is a game changer because it's 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin,” said Dr. Todd...
Homeless Portland resident reunites with family after viral video
PORTLAND, Ore. — A viral video of a woman living on the streets of Portland’s Old Town prompted a nuanced conversation about addressing homelessness and a surprise reunion with her family. In a Twitter video posted by Kevin Dahlgren, Wendy said being homeless in Portland is a “piece...
Virginia school district debates installing screening technology to detect weapons
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — In Virginia, Alexandria City Public Schools staff members updated school board members on safety measures either already in place, or in the process of being implemented, including everything from camera upgrades to making sure door alarms are loud enough. Staff also asked board members to...
Addiction recovery advocates rally at Oregon Capitol demanding more services
SALEM, Ore. — Addiction recovery advocates rallied outside the Capitol on Wednesday demanding lawmakers do more to fund recovery resources. “I’m so proud of all of you in recovery. Even though I am a mom who lost a son, I just want to say, big hug to each of you," said Sonja Grove to a crowd of about 200 people, many holding signs with their recovery dates.
Audit reveals deficiencies in Oregon's drug decriminalization law
The Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability council got a chance to respond on Wednesday following a largely negative audit of the program by the state. The Oregon Secretary of State released a comprehensive audit last week saying the law, which decriminalized most minor drug possession in the state, is not yet boosting Oregon's drug treatment system as much as hoped.
Bee excited! Oregon 'Pollinator Paradise' license plate reaches goal, production begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon will soon have a buzz-worthy new license plate on the roads that will support pollinators, including the more than 600 species of bees found across the state. As of Wednesday, the Oregon State University Horticulture Department had reached its goal of 3,000 vouchers for the...
Frustrated Texans seeking accountability after going days without power in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Thousands of residents in Austin, Texas, have gone days without power after a deadly winter storm. Nearly 122,000 customers remained without power late Friday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. City and county officials on Thursday held two news conferences to explain what work is happening to...
Plan to encourage organ, bone marrow donations from prisoners condemned by some
BOSTON (TND) — Organ and bone marrow donations save lives. More donations mean more lives saved. What could be wrong with that?. A bill “to establish the Massachusetts Incarcerated Individual Bone Marrow and Organ Donation Program” in the Bay State is not getting universal praise. Massachusetts bill...
Gov. Kotek accepting applications for newly created housing council
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek is looking for people to serve on her newly created Housing Production Advisory Council. She established the council through one of the three executive orders she signed during her first full day in office, Jan. 10. The group will be responsible for proposing...
