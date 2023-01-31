ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
GADSDEN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing person alert issued for man last heard from in November 2022

The Birmingham Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a man who was last heard from in November 2022. 49-year-old Jerry Wayne Barclays Jr. was reported missing two weeks ago on Jan. 19 but he was last heard from months prior to that report. Police said his family last heard from him in November when he told them he may be going to Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

25-year-old killed in crash near Northport

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 25-year-old David J. Lancaster was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford F-250 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash...
NORTHPORT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Portion of downtown Birmingham to close for movie shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A movie shoot will close a portion of downtown Birmingham Thursday, February 2. City officials said 23rd Street North will be closed at 1st Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, and 3rd Avenue North while scenes for the film "The Shift" are completed. Roads are expected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Former Blount County corrections officer charged with assault of inmate

A former Blount County corrections officer has been accused of assaulting an inmate, according to Sheriff Mark Moon. Joseph Snow, 43, was booked into the Blount County jail Tuesday morning on a second degree assault charge. According to a grand jury indictment, Snow was charged with physically assault to the point of causing serious injury to an inmate.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person in custody after car driven into business in Leeds

One person was taken into custody after a car crashed into a business Wednesday afternoon in Leeds, according to Leeds Mayor David Miller. No injuries were reported but there was damage to the interior of the business. TA Services, located on 8th Street just off of Highway 78 in Leeds,...
LEEDS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa Public Library may get help amid financial troubles

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — After cutting hours at all three of its locations back in October of 2022 due to funding troubles, the Tuscaloosa Public Library may soon be getting some help. During a finance meeting, Mayor Walt Maddox presented a proposal for short-term help for the library.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa City Schools start paid student-teacher intern pilot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — To help overcome the teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools System now pays its student-teacher interns. The hope is to attract more student-teacher interns and then get them to stay in the school system as fulltime teachers. The pilot program started in January. Teaching has been...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

'It's an overreach': City set to vote on short-term rental restrictions

The city of Hoover is set to vote on restrictions over short-term rentals at their next city council meeting. The city of Hoover believes there are around 100 to 200 Airbnb's operating throughout the city. Currently, there are no regulations for short-term rentals. That could all change on Monday night if the ordinance is passed as it is. Councilman Steve McClinton thinks it's a matter of property rights.
HOOVER, AL

