Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
ABC 33/40 News
Police officer rescues small child riding toy car on Gadsden road
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — A police officer helped a child get to safety after they were spotted playing with a toy in the middle of a Gadsden road Friday afternoon. The Gadsden Police Department said the man who intervened was Lieutenant Josh Russell. The incident happened on Rainbow Drive...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman celebrates turning 103 years old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman celebrated her 103rd birthday over the weekend. Catherine Fail Wilson is the sister of civil rights activist Mamie Brown Mason. She celebrated with a party with friends and family Sunday, Jan. 29.
ABC 33/40 News
Missing person alert issued for man last heard from in November 2022
The Birmingham Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a man who was last heard from in November 2022. 49-year-old Jerry Wayne Barclays Jr. was reported missing two weeks ago on Jan. 19 but he was last heard from months prior to that report. Police said his family last heard from him in November when he told them he may be going to Georgia.
ABC 33/40 News
25-year-old killed in crash near Northport
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 25-year-old David J. Lancaster was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford F-250 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash...
ABC 33/40 News
Portion of downtown Birmingham to close for movie shoot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A movie shoot will close a portion of downtown Birmingham Thursday, February 2. City officials said 23rd Street North will be closed at 1st Avenue North, 2nd Avenue North, and 3rd Avenue North while scenes for the film "The Shift" are completed. Roads are expected...
ABC 33/40 News
Former Blount County corrections officer charged with assault of inmate
A former Blount County corrections officer has been accused of assaulting an inmate, according to Sheriff Mark Moon. Joseph Snow, 43, was booked into the Blount County jail Tuesday morning on a second degree assault charge. According to a grand jury indictment, Snow was charged with physically assault to the point of causing serious injury to an inmate.
ABC 33/40 News
One person in custody after car driven into business in Leeds
One person was taken into custody after a car crashed into a business Wednesday afternoon in Leeds, according to Leeds Mayor David Miller. No injuries were reported but there was damage to the interior of the business. TA Services, located on 8th Street just off of Highway 78 in Leeds,...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman arrested, accused of using protein drinks to smuggle drugs into Walker County Jail
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to bring illegal drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail, using protein drinks. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Janice Niblett Johnson, of Sumiton, was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Promoting Prison Contraband.
ABC 33/40 News
'It's kind of disgusting': County identifies several spots where illegal dumping continues
Illegal dumping remains an issue in Jefferson County. The county has identified six to seven spots where this problem is ongoing. The county is working to put up more cameras and inspectors are going out to the identified spots at least two times per week. One of those areas is...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa Public Library may get help amid financial troubles
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — After cutting hours at all three of its locations back in October of 2022 due to funding troubles, the Tuscaloosa Public Library may soon be getting some help. During a finance meeting, Mayor Walt Maddox presented a proposal for short-term help for the library.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa City Schools start paid student-teacher intern pilot
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — To help overcome the teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools System now pays its student-teacher interns. The hope is to attract more student-teacher interns and then get them to stay in the school system as fulltime teachers. The pilot program started in January. Teaching has been...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
ABC 33/40 News
Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release
Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ABC 33/40 News
Subdivision homeowners still waiting on street damage to be fixed five years later
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Neighbors in a Springville subdivision said they've been waiting five years to get damaged storm water drains repaired. They explain they don't just look bad, they've also created a hazardous situation. The entire neighborhood met with us in the White Oak Subdivision last week. Tim...
ABC 33/40 News
Leaders seek $17 million from USDOT for two-lane bridge on Highway 77 in Etowah County
Local leaders are seeking at least $17 million in grant funding from the United States Department of Transportation for a two-lane bridge on the northbound side of Highway 77 from Southside to Rainbow City. According to ALDOT, the latest traffic count for the one-lane, 80-year-old bridge is about 13,000 vehicles...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa McWright's Ferry Road extension project starts this month
On Thursday, Feb. 9, the City of Tuscaloosa will hold a Public Notice Meeting for the McWright’s Ferry Road Extension project at the Phelps Activity Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The City's engineering team will be on site to answer any questions from the public. The two-mile extension...
ABC 33/40 News
ADEM says testing shows 'no discernable impact' on water quality from Moody landfill fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The results of ongoing water testing indicates the underground fire at the Moody vegetative waste disposal site does not appear to be having any discernable effect at this time on the water quality of nearby streams, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced Friday. ADEM...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's an overreach': City set to vote on short-term rental restrictions
The city of Hoover is set to vote on restrictions over short-term rentals at their next city council meeting. The city of Hoover believes there are around 100 to 200 Airbnb's operating throughout the city. Currently, there are no regulations for short-term rentals. That could all change on Monday night if the ordinance is passed as it is. Councilman Steve McClinton thinks it's a matter of property rights.
ABC 33/40 News
Tide clobbers Commodores 101-44 in most lopsided SEC win in school history
For all those who wondered how Alabama would bounce back from that 25-point loss at Oklahoma Saturday, how about what happened Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum?. Alabama 101, Vanderbilt 44. The 57-point win over the Commodores is the largest SEC win in school history. Want more numbers?. The Tide shot...
Comments / 0