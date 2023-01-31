Read full article on original website
Related
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Last chance for Curtis photos at history museum
The Harbor History Museum’s special exhibit, “Tinted Light: Edward Curtis’ Picture Opera,” is nearing the end of its run. The show features hand-tinted slides created by renowned Seattle-based photographer Edward Curtis, best known for his portraits of Native Americans. The slides are some of the only color versions of his iconic black-and-white images.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE: BENJAMIN FOSTER RESPONSIBLE FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN SUNNY VALLEY AREA
Officials with Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office say that Benjamin Foster is responsible for a double-homicide, discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday. Foster, the 36-year old Wolf Creek man who led authorities on a week-long manhunt, after attacking a woman he had been in...
kymkemp.com
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
kymkemp.com
Police Dog Assists in Crescent City Drug and Weapon Arrest
Nformation from the Crescent City Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On 2/2/2023 at about 1000 hours, Crescent City Police Department Officer Miller, Officer Sperling, SGT Lopez, and K9 Lt. Kai, responded to the area of E. Hoover Ave and Breen Street for a report of suspicious persons moving around in the wooded area.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Drug Task Force Remove Two-Year-Old Child From Home, Arrest Man For Suspected Fentanyl Sales
On Wednesday February 1, 2023, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Moon Lane in Hoopa for suspected narcotics. At the time of the search warrant service, agents located 37 year old Darrell Moon, and a two year old juvenile on scene. During a search of the residence, agents located approximately 25 grams of suspected fentanyl, a digital scale, ammunition, body armor, and two firearms.
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Robert E. Neely, 1947-2022
Robert Eugene Neely died December 31, 2022 at his home in McKinleyville at the age of 75, with loved ones at his side. Bob was a truly kind, honest man with many friends. He loved playing the monthly poker game with the same friends for over 30 years. He looked forward to golfing with friends weekly at Baywood and going on yearly golf trips with the rowdy bunch. Mostly he loved being with his family and enjoying the peaceful Mad River.
Comments / 0