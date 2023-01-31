Read full article on original website
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Television Singer and Guitarist Tom Verlaine Dead at 73
Television singer, guitarist and songwriter Tom Verlaine has died at age 73 after an unspecified brief illness. The New York Times reports the news was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine's friend and fellow artist Patti Smith. Television was one of several influential bands to emerge from...
When Bill Murray’s Lounge Singer Added Lyrics to Star Wars Theme
Show business parodies are a Saturday Night Live staple. The late-night comedy institution was born as much out of a desire to take the air out of overstuffed television cliches as it was a vehicle for post-Watergate political cynicism. But nowhere was SNL’s penchant for showbiz mockery more potently funny than in the figure of Bill Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer.
In Memoriam: 2023 Deaths
The rock world said goodbye to several notable figures in 2023, including David Crosby and Jeff Beck. Music fans were stunned by the January death of guitar virtuoso Beck, who had completed a tour with Johnny Depp less than two months earlier. The death of David Crosby during the same...
Wings’ Legacy Surprises Denny Laine
Wings guitarist Denny Laine said he was surprised the band left such a legacy in the music world. He also hailed the contribution made by Paul McCartney’s wife, Linda, who had almost no musical experience before becoming part of his first post-Beatles project. “I’m not trying to downplay it,...
Warren Zevon’s Children React to His Rock Hall Nomination
Warren Zevon’s children discussed their reaction to his posthumous nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, rejecting the idea that he wouldn’t have cared about it. He died in 2003, nine years after becoming eligible for the honor, but he's never been listed among the contenders until this year. In a new interview with Billboard, his son Jordan and daughter Ariel – both musicians – reflected on the delay.
Rock Hall Boss Calls 2023 Nomination List Exciting and Fun
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris said the nomination list for the class of 2023 was “exciting” and “fun,” and looked forward to the chance of putting an Iron Maiden inflatable on display in the museum. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order,...
Did You Know This Unexpected ‘Jaws’ Reunion Happened in New England?
These days, we could all benefit from hearing positive stories. And for those of you who are fans of Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, you're gonna like this one. Prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode IV, Jaws was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Collider. It's a simple yet classic film with an instrumental theme that remains unsettling to this day:
Jane’s Addiction Hire Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Stand-in
Navarro – who, like Klinghoffer, was once a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – continues to deal with the effects of long COVID, which also kept him away from the shows Perry Farrell and company played last year. It’s the first time in the group’s history that they’ve toured without him. Those shows were covered by Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen.
Win a Signed Tom Petty ‘Live at the Fillmore 1997′ Vinyl Set
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' Live at the Fillmore (1997) has arrived, exploring an extensive collection of material recorded during the group's 20-night residency at the historic venue in San Francisco. Now, one lucky UCR reader can win a copy of the three-LP vinyl set, signed by the Heartbreakers (Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, Scott Thurston and Steve Ferrone).
40 Years Ago: ‘The Greatest American Hero’ Signs Off
Given the fact that superhero stories have dominated our television and movie screens for almost two full decades, it can be easy to forget that there was an earlier wave of them decades ago. This '70s-era micro-boom followed in the wake of the extraordinary, absurd and fantastically entertaining Batman TV...
When Bob Dylan Refused to Let Aggressive Hecklers Ruin His Show
Bob Dylan’s pianist Alan Pasqua recalled a moment when hecklers tried to ruin a show, but Dylan refused to let the rest of his audience down. The incident took place around 1978 on the tour leading up to the recording of Street Legal. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pasqua – also known as a member of Giant, among other roles – recounted the experience of performing in Berlin in the former West Germany.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Top 10 Val Kilmer Movies
Val Kilmer has crafted one of the most diverse careers of any actor of his generation since breaking onto the scene in the early '80s. He possesses an intense on-screen magnetism and has the rare ability to channel this in a variety of directions, sliding effortlessly into everything from broad comedies to dead-serious action flicks to biopics.
45 Years Ago: The Nerds Make Suitably Graceless ‘SNL’ Debut
Saturday Night Live’s penchant for repeating popular (or would-be popular) characters is well-established. And while SNL is often criticized for the practice of running a once surprising and amusing bit into the ground, the best recurring characters have provided some of the most enduring moments in the show’s history, even if the hit-to-miss ratio in that genre skews heavily into “should have stopped at one.”
45 Years Ago: Giant Lobsters Destroy ‘Saturday Night Live’
On Jan. 24, 1978, Russian spy satellite Kosmos 954 crashed into Canada’s Northwest Territories. Powered by a nuclear reactor, the satellite scattered radioactive debris over a 370-mile path through the frozen Canadian earth. On Jan. 28, 1978, Saturday Night Live writers Michael O’Donoghue and Tom Davis turned this potential nuclear disaster into one of the weirdest and most format-breaking sketches in SNL’s young history.
The Six-Year Wait for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band Reunion
It’s hardly surprising that Bruce Springsteen didn’t intend to endure such a long break from the E Street Band. If he had his way, they’d have returned to the road two years ago, but because of the pandemic, it’s taken until 2023 for the way to be cleared.
45 Years Ago: A Chicago Diner Inspires Popular ‘SNL’ Sketch
The Jan. 28, 1978, episode of Saturday Night Live is one of the most fruitful in the show’s history. Hosted by comedian Robert Klein, the show saw the first appearance of Gilda Radner and Bill Murray’s Nerds, an ambitious, show-long running gag in which irradiated giant lobsters attack Studio 8H, Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer adding lyrics to the Star Wars theme in the character’s most memorable outing and, debuting right after Klein’s opening monologue, writer Don Novello’s mini-masterpiece inspired by his time visiting a particular Chicago diner.
