Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston Refineries Dump Millions of Gallons of Contaminated Waste with ImpunityAsh JurbergHouston, TX
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park Series
There is still plenty of time this spring to bring family and friends to Northshore Park for a popular tradition of music and fun. The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation proudly presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park series. Concerts are held on Sunday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30...
hellowoodlands.com
Valentine’s Day Events 2023
It’s time to get ready for Valentine’s Day! Enjoy a romantic dinner at a local vineyard, a candlelit concert, a swan boat ride under the stars, a Valentine’s-themed Farmers Market, and more! Here are 21 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in The Woodlands area, including events for kids & teens, activities for friends, and romantic evenings. Whether you have a date or not, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
hellowoodlands.com
Township Partners with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for Blood Drives
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township is partnering with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host two blood drives in February. Residents are invited to donate blood to those in need. According to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center basics, about one in seven people entering a hospital...
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
hellowoodlands.com
DRC-MC Seeks Entries for 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest
CONROE, TX – The Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) is pleased to announce the schedule and guidelines for its 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest. The DRC-MC’s Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest is open to Montgomery County students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To enter, students...
hellowoodlands.com
Things to Do in The Woodlands Area This Weekend, Feb. 3-5
Looking for something to do in The Woodlands area this weekend? Hello Woodlands has you covered! Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of February 3-5, 2023, including a music festival, a hands-on science fair, family BINGO night, and more!. Friday, February 3, 2023. Annie The Musical...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street Names Performers for Spring 2023 Concert Series
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Live music at Market Street is back as the Spring Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, jazz, Latin, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, April 13 through June 8 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by local Internet provider TACHUS, Market...
hellowoodlands.com
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center celebrates National Wear Red Day
Today Memorial Hermann Health System celebrated National Wear Red Day with employees across the system wearing red and lighting up multiple campuses with red lights. This is all in an effort to raise awareness of women’s No. 1 killer, cardiovascular disease. View photos from Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
hellowoodlands.com
Township Partners with AARP to Offer Tax Preparation Assistance Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township, in partnership with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, will host tax preparation assistance at The Recreation Center at Bear Branch Park, 5310 Research Forest Drive, beginning February 7, 2023, through April 12, 2023. Assistance will be offered to all, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 with low to moderate income. Please note, appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
hellowoodlands.com
Student writer wins prestigious Gold Key award
Writer Caitlin Gyselen, an 8th grader at The John Cooper School, was recently awarded a Gold Key by Scholastic Art & Writing Awards 2023 – Alliance for Young Art. “I was shocked – this is my first time in this competition, and I didn’t think that I would actually win such a high-level award,” said Gyselen. “It’s fantastic to know that my work is valued.”
hellowoodlands.com
Texas Master Chorale Presents “For Love of Country” on April 1
HOUSTON, TX – Texas Master Chorale will present their spring concert, For Love of Country, on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Concert guests will enjoy a selection of patriotic favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “God Bless the USA,” “Armed Forces Salute,” and many others. The 100-member chorale will be accompanied by orchestra for a rousing musical celebration.
Family's home burns and dog dies in fire, Deer Park officials say
Firefighters said the blaze was extinguished at about midnight and that two dogs and one cat were saved, but unfortunately, one other dog did not make it. No one else was hurt.
KHOU
Pregnant woman rides out tornado inside Skateworld in Deer Park
As cleanup efforts continue across Pasadena and Deer Park, more stories of survival are emerging. It's been one week since a devastating EF-3 tornado hit the region.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
House destroyed in fire sparked by space heater on Houston's southside, firefighters say
A woman was sleeping when the flames woke her up. Thankfully, she was able to get out safely. She told firefighters her space heater caught the couch on fire.
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
hellowoodlands.com
Dragon Divers Are SPC South Zone Champions, Dragon Swimmer Sets Record
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The John Cooper School’s Dragon divers came away from their recent Southwest Preparatory Conference (SPC) South Zone Swim & Dive meet as champions, while a Dragon swimmer set a South Zone 200 Individual Medley record. VARSITY SWIM & DIVE. 1/27 at SPC South Zone...
Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says
DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
cw39.com
Man shot during carjacking in Spring, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot during a carjacking near Louetta Road and Champion Forest Drive in Spring. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champions Springs subdivision. Arriving Harris County Sheriff’s...
