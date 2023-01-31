ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hellowoodlands.com

Valentine’s Day Events 2023

It’s time to get ready for Valentine’s Day! Enjoy a romantic dinner at a local vineyard, a candlelit concert, a swan boat ride under the stars, a Valentine’s-themed Farmers Market, and more! Here are 21 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in The Woodlands area, including events for kids & teens, activities for friends, and romantic evenings. Whether you have a date or not, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

DRC-MC Seeks Entries for 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest

CONROE, TX – The Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) is pleased to announce the schedule and guidelines for its 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest. The DRC-MC’s Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest is open to Montgomery County students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To enter, students...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Things to Do in The Woodlands Area This Weekend, Feb. 3-5

Looking for something to do in The Woodlands area this weekend? Hello Woodlands has you covered! Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of February 3-5, 2023, including a music festival, a hands-on science fair, family BINGO night, and more!. Friday, February 3, 2023. Annie The Musical...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Market Street Names Performers for Spring 2023 Concert Series

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Live music at Market Street is back as the Spring Concert Series lineup features artists performing Top 40, jazz, Latin, country, cover favorites and more, every Thursday, April 13 through June 8 from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. Sponsored by local Internet provider TACHUS, Market...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Township Partners with AARP to Offer Tax Preparation Assistance Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Township, in partnership with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, will host tax preparation assistance at The Recreation Center at Bear Branch Park, 5310 Research Forest Drive, beginning February 7, 2023, through April 12, 2023. Assistance will be offered to all, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 with low to moderate income. Please note, appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
hellowoodlands.com

Student writer wins prestigious Gold Key award

Writer Caitlin Gyselen, an 8th grader at The John Cooper School, was recently awarded a Gold Key by Scholastic Art & Writing Awards 2023 – Alliance for Young Art. “I was shocked – this is my first time in this competition, and I didn’t think that I would actually win such a high-level award,” said Gyselen. “It’s fantastic to know that my work is valued.”
THE WOODLANDS, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Texas Master Chorale Presents “For Love of Country” on April 1

HOUSTON, TX – Texas Master Chorale will present their spring concert, For Love of Country, on Saturday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. Concert guests will enjoy a selection of patriotic favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “God Bless the USA,” “Armed Forces Salute,” and many others. The 100-member chorale will be accompanied by orchestra for a rousing musical celebration.
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says

DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot during carjacking in Spring, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Tuesday morning after he was shot during a carjacking near Louetta Road and Champion Forest Drive in Spring. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night at the 17100 block of Carroll Lake Drive in the Champions Springs subdivision. Arriving Harris County Sheriff’s...
SPRING, TX

