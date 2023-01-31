Investigation ongoing into threat at Forest Hills School District

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– There will be increased campus security for the Forest Hills School District after school administration learned of an alleged threat over the weekend.

The district became aware of a threat from a group of students and immediately notified local law enforcement who then began an investigation, Superintendent David Lehman said.

“The District investigates all allegations, whether credible or not, and will ensure that any individual(s) found to have committed a threat is held accountable,” Lehman said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was no direct threat, but “as a precautionary measure” campus will have an increased security presence , Lehman said.

The investigation into the threat is currently ongoing.

