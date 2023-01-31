Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Clayton News Daily
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10. Turner's father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent two seasons as the head coach...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Alabama hires Tommy Rees as OC
Alabama is hiring Tommy Rees as its offensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Friday. Rees, most recently the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, will replace Bill O'Brien on coach Nick Saban's staff. O'Brien left to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. Saban turned his attention to Rees after reportedly...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position
The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed with the Broncos (Sean Payton), Carolina Panthers (Frank Reich) and Houston Texans (DeMeco Ryans), however those clubs have since filled that position.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Miami Dolphins to pay Vic Fangio over $4.5M per year
Vic Fangio will earn more than $4.5 million per year for three years as the defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, per a report Friday. The Monday Morning Quarterback also reported that the deal will make Fangio the NFL's highest-paid coordinator. Fangio, 64, was 19-30 in three seasons with the...
Clayton News Daily
Menacing charge against Bengals' Joe Mixon dismissed
An Ohio judge dismissed an arrest warrant for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon on Friday -- at least for now. An affadavit from a woman who alleged Mixon threatened her with a gun during a road rage incident on Jan. 21 was filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
Clayton News Daily
NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode
The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally cleared concussion protocol after more than a month, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Tagovailoa entered the protocol ahead of Week 17. He also will miss this weekend's Pro Bowl festivities. Tagovailoa, 24, met with several medical professionals, all of whom concur that the three-year...
Clayton News Daily
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-106 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Doncic got hurt when he fell awkwardly while driving the lane for a dunk attempt with 7:12 left in the third quarter. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blocked the shot as Doncic collided with Jonas Valanciunas.
Clayton News Daily
LeBron James' scoring quest continues as Lakers face Pelicans
LeBron James is not likely to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record when he and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. But he can help the Lakers finish their five-game road trip with a winning record and tie the fading Pelicans in the tightly bunched Western Conference standings.
Clayton News Daily
Surging Bucks set to have stars in fold when Heat visit
The Milwaukee Bucks will shoot for their seventh consecutive win, and first on the season against Miami, when the Heat visit on Saturday. Milwaukee scored its sixth straight victory Thursday when it held the Los Angeles Clippers to 18 fourth-quarter points and recorded the game's final seven points -- all by Giannis Antetokounmpo -- to pull out a 106-105 win. Antetokounmpo scored the Bucks' final 12 points to give him 54 for the night.
Comments / 0