Nevada Current

Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Back in October, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV officially opened its first dedicated building, on its 9-acre campus on Shadow Lane in central Las Vegas. It was heralded as the beginning of a new era, the opening of a state-of-the art facility that will allow the medical school to eventually double the […] The post Medical school, researchers call attention to NV’s shortage of doctor residency programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Multifamily in Nevada

The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada receives nearly $15 million to address homelessness, housing security

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is receiving nearly $15 million to help address homelessness and housing insecurity in the community. U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto shared the announcement on Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $14,981,348 to connect individuals to...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Industry Focus

The transportation industry has experienced significant challenges in recent years. From a global pandemic that is still affecting the supply chain, to a declining workforce and issues in funding, the industry has seen its fair share of obstacles. And with changes in technology painting a future of autonomous cars and electronic vehicles, those challenges are not expected to go away any time soon. Recently, executives in transportation met to discuss the present and future of their industry at a roundtable sponsored by City National Bank and held in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Evan Crosby

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

$150,000 three-bedroom home? Las Vegas company Boxabl unveils prototype

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Gritz Café Is Las Vegas’ Hidden Gem

February is Black History Month, a four-week long celebration during which we shine a light on and seek to learn more about the people, events, experiences, and contributions of Black America throughout the past 400 plus years. Black History Month is an opportunity to rewrite and reclaim the narrative. History has always been recorded and recited from the perspective of the majority. That is neither right nor wrong, good nor bad, it simply is. what it is.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Around the State

CCSD’s First Electric School Bus Begins Operations. The Clark County School District (CCSD) has unveiled the first electric school bus in Nevada. The bus was purchased using grant funding from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP). The district has the largest owned and operated school bus fleet in the nation and transports 125,000 students each school day. The electric buses are expected to save around $60 a day in fuel and cost about $10.61 per day to charge at the current rates. The district expects to replace more diesel fuel buses in the future. A second electric bus was purchased through a grant from the Clark County Division of Air Quality and is expected to be in operation in the second semester.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
eenews.net

History emerges as Lake Mead recedes

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Looking out at a vast, dusty valley, Alan O’Neill nods at a long concrete ramp that hasn’t seen a motorized boat launch in nearly 20 years. “This next one will make you cry,” says O’Neill, who spent more than a decade as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, overseeing these 1.5 million acres a short drive from Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

From Beverly Hills To Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-She brings her Southern Charm to Beverly Hills, says “Bless Your Heart” but in the most fashionable way. Sutton Stracke of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills joins Jillian Lopez in studio to talk about her “Sutton” boutique and Real Housewives.
LAS VEGAS, NV

