atlantanewsfirst.com

1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested in November murder of Decatur woman, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Decatur woman. Authorities said 23-year-old Nakia Dunta Dorsey, was taken into custody without incident Friday on arrest warrants for Malice Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in November 2022. According to the warrants,...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Three people shot at Buckhead apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Early this morning, three people were shot at an apartment complex at 3200 Lenox Road. A father and son pair, a 31-year-old and a 12-year-old, went to Piedmont Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at 4:42 a.m. and a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Defendant in Young Thug RICO trial accused of stabbing another inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christian Eppinger, one of several defendants in the Young Thug gang-related and racketeering trial, stabbed another inmate on Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. According to an incident report, Eppinger stabbed Demarcus Bussey with a “handmade weapon,” or a shank. Bussey...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after making terroristic threats at gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after making terroristic threats at a gas station on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The man walked into the Exxon on Ashford Dunwoody Road Thursday evening, grabbed a lighter and Redbull and threatened to burn the gas station down. He then walked to a gas pump and began pouring gasoline on paper.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1. 21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson

A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
JEFFERSON, GA

