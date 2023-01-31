Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested in November murder of Decatur woman, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a Decatur woman. Authorities said 23-year-old Nakia Dunta Dorsey, was taken into custody without incident Friday on arrest warrants for Malice Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in November 2022. According to the warrants,...
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Three people shot at Buckhead apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Early this morning, three people were shot at an apartment complex at 3200 Lenox Road. A father and son pair, a 31-year-old and a 12-year-old, went to Piedmont Hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at 4:42 a.m. and a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fayetteville man accused of stealing $1.4 million in checks from mailboxes
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fayetteville man is behind bars after authorities say he stole more than a million dollars in checks from multiple people in metro Atlanta. Thomas, who asked that we not use his full name, told Atlanta News First he regrets putting a check in...
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large amount of drugs, guns seized by police in South Fulton
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The South Fulton Narcotics & Gang Unit seized a large number of drugs and guns Feb. 2 after executing a search warrant. The unit found several pounds of drugs, 11 firearms and three vehicles. The following were seized:. 11 firearms, including four rifles, a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot in possible drive-by on Glenn Street Jan. 2
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot in a possible drive-by shooting on Glenn Street Jan. 2. The man was reportedly shot near 272 Glenn St. SW around 7 p.m. He was reportedly standing outside when a car pulled up and shot him in the leg. He was able to get to the hospital on his own.
Police search for NE Ga robbery suspect
The theft happened Wednesday at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Person arrested after hitting officer with car on Forsyth Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has been arrested after hitting an officer with a car on Forsyth Street in Atlanta. An officer received reports of an assault occurring at 215 Forsyth St. SW around 2:15 p.m. Feb. 2. When the officer tried to arrest the person, they got into a car and reversed, hitting the officer. They then drove away.
Forsyth County Blotter: Burglary, battery, domestic dispute headline January arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Arrests have been made in an October burglary case. On Oct. 29, a deputy reported to 9005 Waldrip Road about a burglary that had already occurred.
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Multiple items taken during entering auto sprees, including guns and wallets
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Sunday, Jan. 15 – Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sunday, January 15, 2023. ZONE 1. Arrest – 54-year-old Snellville man was arrested in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Defendant in Young Thug RICO trial accused of stabbing another inmate
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christian Eppinger, one of several defendants in the Young Thug gang-related and racketeering trial, stabbed another inmate on Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. According to an incident report, Eppinger stabbed Demarcus Bussey with a “handmade weapon,” or a shank. Bussey...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after making terroristic threats at gas station
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested after making terroristic threats at a gas station on Ashford Dunwoody Road. The man walked into the Exxon on Ashford Dunwoody Road Thursday evening, grabbed a lighter and Redbull and threatened to burn the gas station down. He then walked to a gas pump and began pouring gasoline on paper.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stone Mountain man arrested, charged with murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain man has been arrested and charged with murder over the killing of another man Jan. 1. 21-year-old Malachi Coleman was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with malice murder and aggravated assault-weapon. He allegedly killed 19-year-old Jayce Pirtle at a home on Arbor Ridge Drive in Stone Mountain Jan. 1.
accesswdun.com
Suspect named after Hall County teen found dead in Jefferson
A Winder man has been identified as the suspect after a Hall County teenager was found dead in Jefferson in January. According to Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman, Willie Tremaine Nikholas Evans, 27, is charged with the death of Joshua Wick, 19. Evans was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault...
