WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
WHAT WILL OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS, IMPACT TEAMING WITH 'BUSTED OPEN' AT NO SURRENDER
Opening tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS is KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. Impact announced they will be teaming up with SiriusXM's Busted Open for a post-No Surrender PPV Party:. No Surrender After-Party With Busted Open After Dark. Don’t miss Busted Open After Dark, the official...
SAMOA JOE SHOWS OFF GNARLY STITCHES, COMMENTS ON AEW TNT TITLE WIN
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
WWE STATEMENT ON PASSING OF LANNY POFFO
WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo had a style all his own. Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, “Leaping” Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect.
ICW'S SQUARE GO TO STREAM LIVE ON FITE.TV
After their contractual agreement with WWE ended, Scotland's ICW has announced they will stream their Square Go! event on 2/26 live on FITE.TV:. On February 26th ICW presents The 11th Annual Square Go! live on FITE straight from The Garage in Glasgow, UK. The event features the competition for the prestigious Square Go briefcase which gives the right for title shot at any time over the coming year. 30 wrestlers will compete for the Square Go briefcase in an over the top rope elimination contest with five entrants drawn at random to enter the ring with weapons.
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
AEW released the following video highlights for Dynamite:. Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin for the TNT Title & Wardlow Returns! | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23. Moxley & Hangman Battle It Out, Who Walked Away With Their Hand Raised? | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23\. Was Jade Cargill Able to Make It 50 -...
CODY WITH LOGAN PAUL, WWE MAIN EVENT & NXT LEVEL UP LINEUPS AND MORE
*Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT's Tony D’Angelo. *Shelton Benjamin vs. WWE NXT's Damon Kemp. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi. Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend. Cody Rhodes Wins Royal Rumble, Logan Paul Joins UFC, George Janko Lied To You...
BEHIND THE SCENES OF ROYAL RUMBLE AND MORE WWE NEWS & NOTES
"Full Body Banger" workout with The Brawling Brutes at WWE HQ! | Celtic Warrior Workouts Ep. 119. WWE 2K23 First Look: John Cena Showcase — Big E, Kai, Baszler & Creed take on The Cenation Leader!. "XFL | Coaches Roundtable | Episode 1 – Terrell Buckley, Wade Phillips, Bob...
WHAT IS SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING - RED CARPET RUMBLE
Scheduled for this weekend's syndicated United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. AEW's...
KENNY KING SIGNS WITH...
Kenny King has announced he has come to terms and signed a one year deal with Impact Wrestling:
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
Bayley, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze will be on next week's episode of The Bump. Jenni & Nattie's Naughty & Nice New Year Goals 2023! | TheNeidharts. Nikki and Brie visit a bridal shop: Nikki Bella Says I Do, Feb. 2, 2023:. The clock is ticking on Nikki and Artem’s...
MLW HOLDING FIRST REELZ TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN PHILADELPHIA, UPDATED LINEUP FOR 2300 ARENA
MLW returns to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA this Saturday 2/4, their debut MLW Underground on REELZ taping as well as material for MLW Fusion, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu. *Micro Man vs. Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. mystery competitor. *Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. *MLW...
WWE'S KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Lio Rush and YOH. *NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato. If you...
NEW MERCH, INSIDE THE CHAMBER, THE CAGE IS COMING AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new Roman Reigns. "Greatness Amongst You" T-shirt featuring The Tribal Chief and his special counsel Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn outlines why the Elimination Chamber is brutal:. Cody Rhodes on family and his road to WrestleMania: WWE After The Bell, Feb. 3, 2023:. WWE 2K23 First Look:...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Akira Tozawa vs. WWE NXT's Tony D'Angelo. *Shelton Benjamin vs. WWE NXT's Damon Kemp.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima. Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi.
CODY ON AFTER THE BELL, NIKKI BELLA HIGHLIGHTS AND MORE
Cody Rhodes is on today's WWE After the Bell podcast. The American Nightmare discusses winning The Royal Rumble, wanting to face Gunther somewhere down the road, how he got in peak physical condition, and how it feels for a Rhodes to be headlining Wrestlemania. Cody talks about the mental struggles he was going through in his previous run with the company, the benefits and detriments of having his own bus, The Bloodline getting reverence over the Rhodes legacy, making his own mark beyond his father, and much much more. Plus, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discuss the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome, in particular the closing angle of the night with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WE HAVE A MAIN EVENT FOR EC, NASCAR STUFF, WHO FACES THE USOS NEXT WEEK, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We begin with a look back at the end of the Royal Rumble. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot and an SUV arrives. Solo, Roman, Jimmy, and Paul emerge. Kayla asks Roman about Jey and Roman says nothing. Paul that that...
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in one HELL of a brawl to recapture the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite. This kicks off Joe's second title reign as champion. Joe remains the ROH TV Champion as well.
UPCOMING AEW RAMPAGE, DYNAMITE, DARK - ELEVATION LINEUPS
*Rush vs. Christopher Daniels. *AEW Trios Tag Team Champions The Elite vs. Matt Hardy & Ethan Page & Isaiah Kassidy. *Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. *Saraya & Toni Storm in action. This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will feature on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita (non title) *AEW Women's...
