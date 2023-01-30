Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff: New strategy needed to combat drug trade
(NewsNation) — An exclusive NewsNation report details how Mexican drug cartels are using American citizens to aid human smuggling efforts, and it doesn’t come as a surprise to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “We’ve seen this this tactic of using innocent people, and even not innocent people, to...
Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’
A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment. The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Meth dealer from Mesa sentenced to 14 years in prison
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a convicted meth dealer from Mesa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. According to a news release, Kristin P. Prince, 41, distributed meth between January and February 2021 just months after being released from state prison for identity theft and a felony aggravated DUI. Prosecutors say that Prince was still on supervised release when they found him distributing crystal meth through the U.S. Postal Service.
AZFamily
Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
Arizona man sentenced to 43 years in prison after killing 2 people
SACATON, Ariz. — A Sacaton man has been sentenced to spend over 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering two people in separate instances occurring nearly three years ago. Jordan Antonio Sullivan, 24, of the Gila River Indian Community was recently sentenced to spend 25 years in...
KTAR.com
Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state. “People need to be on notice that they now have an attorney general who will prosecute this behavior,” Mayes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
FBI searching for missing woman with ties to Arizona
LAS VEGAS — The FBI is searching for a 21-year-old Las Vegas woman who has ties to Arizona. Zailey U. Flores last spoke to her family on Jan. 12 when she called to say she was in Mexico. No one has heard from her since. Flores has ties to...
FBI offering reward for help in 2021 New Mexico murder
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the murder of Lee Michael Pahe. Pahe was found dead on the ground in Naschitti, New Mexico on July 26, 2021. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Officials say Pahe was last seen leaving […]
wach.com
2 GA drug trafficking suspects with SC ties on the run: FBI
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WACH) — Two men are wanted by FBI agents in Georgia and South Carolina after officials say they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with over 70 other people. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say to look out for David Young and Michael Provenzano,...
ABC 4
Missing Arizona girl rescued from West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office. Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the...
California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
12news.com
Police investigating 'swatting call' at Chandler home. Suspect could face criminal charges
CHANDLER, Arizona — A 911 call to a home near Ocotillo and Alma School Roads in Chandler is being investigated as a "swatting call," authorities said. The Chandler Police Department said the call came in around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Swatting is a prank call that aims to bring a...
knau.org
New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities
The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
arizonasuntimes.com
Border 911 Conference in Phoenix Exposes How Bad Cartels, Human Trafficking and Fentanyl Have Become
The America Project (TAP) held a conference on border security Saturday in Phoenix at the Hershberger Theater. The Border 911 event featured leading experts on human trafficking, cartels, and drugs coming over the border, including former acting ICE Director Tom Homan, who also served as a Border Patrol agent in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
Phoenix New Times
Advisory Board ‘Outraged’ Over Treatment by Sheriff Paul Penzone
Since Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was cited for contempt of court more than two months ago, tensions have been building between the sheriff's office and a court-ordered board meant to provide public input and oversight. The conflict came to a head on Friday during a hearing in Melendres v....
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
