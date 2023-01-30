ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff: New strategy needed to combat drug trade

(NewsNation) — An exclusive NewsNation report details how Mexican drug cartels are using American citizens to aid human smuggling efforts, and it doesn’t come as a surprise to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. “We’ve seen this this tactic of using innocent people, and even not innocent people, to...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’

A proposed Arizona law that would allow drug dealers to be charged with homicide if their product killed someone was shot down by critics who said it was unconstitutional, could have a chilling effect on 911 calls for overdoses and had the potential to subject a typical user to harsh punishment.  The Ashley Dunn Act, […] The post Proposed crackdown on drug dealers rejected, called ‘unconstitutional’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Meth dealer from Mesa sentenced to 14 years in prison

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a convicted meth dealer from Mesa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. According to a news release, Kristin P. Prince, 41, distributed meth between January and February 2021 just months after being released from state prison for identity theft and a felony aggravated DUI. Prosecutors say that Prince was still on supervised release when they found him distributing crystal meth through the U.S. Postal Service.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
ksl.com

Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion

WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
wach.com

2 GA drug trafficking suspects with SC ties on the run: FBI

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WACH) — Two men are wanted by FBI agents in Georgia and South Carolina after officials say they were involved in a drug trafficking operation with over 70 other people. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say to look out for David Young and Michael Provenzano,...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC 4

Missing Arizona girl rescued from West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing girl from Arizona has been located and rescued from a man’s basement in West Valley City, said the Utah Attorney General’s office. Agents with Utah’s Division of Adult Probation and Parole (AP&P) reported receiving information from Arizona about the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
JC Post

California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
COACHELLA, CA
AZFamily

Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

New state program aims to combat human trafficking in tribal communities

The Arizona attorney general’s office has launched a new effort to combat human trafficking and missing and murdered Indigenous people. The first-of-its-kind program will focus on creating awareness in tribal communities throughout the state. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports. The aim of the Train the Trainer program is to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
TOLLESON, AZ

