Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Damon Kemp says that he and Shelton have the same career goals, but their paths are different. We are both from the University of Minnesota but I was a Pan American champion and winning is in my DNA. There is a new gold standard and his name is Damon Kemp.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS AT NHL ALL-STAR WEEKEND, VEGAS KNIGHTS PAY TRIBUTE TO FLAIR
WWE stars The Street Profits appeared this evening at the NHL All-Star Weeekend event in Sunrise, Florida:. Earlier today, The Las Vegas Knights mascot Chance paid tribute to Ric Flair:. Thank you to Janet Gadziala Fox for the photos!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER NEW LAWSUIT FILED OVER VINCE MCMAHON'S RETURN TO WWE
Bloomberg Law is reporting that a WWE shareholder, Dennis Palkon, is suing WWE before the Delaware Chancery Court, hoping to "bar McMahon from the board" of World Wrestling Entertainment. According to the report, the lawsuit was filed on 1/26 and "seeks internal files from WWE to investigate claims that McMahon...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE REPORTING FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS TODAY
WWE will be releasing their fourth quarter and full year results for 2022 today shortly after the stock market closes. There will be a media call this afternoon at 5 PM to discuss those results. PWInsider.com will have full coverage of the call. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE'S KARL ANDERSON VS. TAMA TONGA & MORE: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP and Francesco Akira vs. Lio Rush and YOH. *NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson vs. Tama Tonga. *IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato. If you...
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE-WHEEL OF FORTUNE UPDATE
Austin Theory, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Sonya Deville and The New Day all took part in the filming of WWE Week on Wheel of Fortune today at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA. The talents were paired with fans. The episode will air the last...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF UWN CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING - RED CARPET RUMBLE
Scheduled for this weekend's syndicated United Wrestling Network Championship Wrestling TV:. *Bad Dude Tito vs. Willie Mack vs. Shawn Dean vs. Joey Janela to determine the number one contender for the UWN title. *Pretty Peter Avalon vs. R3 Cassus in the Grand Canyon Clash. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. AEW's...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILL OSPREAY HEADED TO WRESTLECON IN LOS ANGELES
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW AEW TNT CHAMPION CROWNED
Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in one HELL of a brawl to recapture the AEW TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite. This kicks off Joe's second title reign as champion. Joe remains the ROH TV Champion as well. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STATEMENT ON PASSING OF LANNY POFFO
WWE is saddened to learn that Lanny Poffo, best known to sports-entertainment fans as The Genius, passed away at 68 years of age. The son of Angelo Poffo and younger brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Lanny Poffo had a style all his own. Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, “Leaping” Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE. While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
AEW released the following video highlights for Dynamite:. Samoa Joe Defeats Darby Allin for the TNT Title & Wardlow Returns! | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23. Moxley & Hangman Battle It Out, Who Walked Away With Their Hand Raised? | AEW Dynamite, 2/1/23\. Was Jade Cargill Able to Make It 50 -...
Pro Wrestling Insider
EXCLUSIVE CLIP: THE MIZ ON 'PICTIONARY'
As PWInsider.com reported on Monday, WWE's Xavier Woods and The Miz are appearing all week on Pictionary, the game show hosted by Jerry O'Connell as Celebrity Captains. We are happy to present an exclusive clip of Miz from Pictionary:. Check your local listings for when it airs. Here in NYC,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MERCH, INSIDE THE CHAMBER, THE CAGE IS COMING AND MORE
WWE Shop has a new Roman Reigns. "Greatness Amongst You" T-shirt featuring The Tribal Chief and his special counsel Paul Heyman. Sami Zayn outlines why the Elimination Chamber is brutal:. Cody Rhodes on family and his road to WrestleMania: WWE After The Bell, Feb. 3, 2023:. WWE 2K23 First Look:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SAMOA JOE SHOWS OFF GNARLY STITCHES, COMMENTS ON AEW TNT TITLE WIN
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: WE HAVE A MAIN EVENT FOR EC, NASCAR STUFF, WHO FACES THE USOS NEXT WEEK, AND MORE
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We begin with a look back at the end of the Royal Rumble. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot and an SUV arrives. Solo, Roman, Jimmy, and Paul emerge. Kayla asks Roman about Jey and Roman says nothing. Paul that that...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Friday Night Smackdown:. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Contender's Tournament Final: Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV MAIN EVENT AND MORE
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian & Rich Swann & Yuya Uemara vs. Callihan and The Design will headline tonight's Impact on AXS TV. Expect to see Raven pop back up on Impact TV. BTI will feature Jonathan Gresham vs. Aiden Prince. Impact released the following videos:. If...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We are in Kissimmee, Florida with Matt Rehwoldt and Tom Haniffan, our lead announcers. Knight and Bey battled back and forth with Knight looking good. KUSHIDA tagged in and came off the ropes wth an axhandle. Knight went for a springboard move but Bey dropkicked him in mid-air. Austin tagged in and stomped away at him. The Bullet Club double-teamed him in the corner as Knight tried to fight his way out. Knight finally avoided an Austin charge and tagged KUSHIDA. Bey went for the Art of Finesse but was caught in armbar submission, Austin dropkicked him to break it up. They had a chicken fight. KUSHIDA nailed a dropkick that sent Bey flying. Knight hit a top rope rana on Austin. Austin cleaned house with kicks and avoided a Knight charge into the buckles, drilling him with a kick. Lots of strong wrestling here so far.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVE BAUTISTA COMPARES THE END OF HIS RUN AS DRAX TO THE END OF HIS WWE CAREER & MORE: BAUTISTA ON THE TONIGHT SHOW RECAP
WWE Hall of Famer David Bautista appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night. Fallon welcomed Bautista to the show and said he was happy he was back. He congratulated him on the success of the film Glass Onion and reuniting with Daniel Craig. Bautista said it was like getting to know Craig all over again. Fallon noted they had worked on a James Bond movie together and asked about the story that made the rounds that Bautista broke his leg. Bautista said it wasn't true but that Craig hurt his knee when they were tussling around in a fight scene on a train and needed surgery. He also noted that Craig broke Bautista's nose filming the same sequence. He said it was one of the hardest fight scenes he had ever done. He said his nose was splattered all over the place but said he was a wrestler, so he can do that. When they were filming Glass Onion, Bautista joked him Craig about getting to be on a film where they are beating the hell out of each other.
Comments / 0