ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Sandy Valley. According to police, at about 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed. Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night near a shopping center at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy