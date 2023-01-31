Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say man allegedly killed his girlfriend during dispute
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument Thursday in Sandy Valley. According to police, at about 9:06 p.m. Thursday, officers received a report of a woman who had been shot inside a residence in the 800 block of Marble Avenue in Sandy Valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled. Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.
KTNV
Police: Driver fleeing police in stolen car crashes into taxis near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver fleeing police crashed into several taxis near the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road. Police say officers tried to...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church says protective device didn’t stop catalytic converter theft
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
Las Vegas police said a physical altercation led to a gunshot, killing a woman
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in the downtown area near 3rd Street and Coolidge Avenue.
Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Downtown Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man after a deadly apartment shooting involving his girlfriend in Downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday. Jesus Navarrette, 23, was arrested at the scene and booked for open murder and outstanding warrants, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. after officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
Fox5 KVVU
Trial postponed for man accused of killing Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Robert Telles, who has been charged with murder for the alleged killing of a Las Vegas reporter, has had his trial delayed. Telles, a former public administrator for Clark County, is accused of stabbing Jeff German to death outside of the investigative reporter’s home on Sept. 3, 2022.
8newsnow.com
1 person shot, hospitalized in North Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near a North Las Vegas Little Caesars Tuesday night. The North Las Vegas Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday night near a shopping center at the 2600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard N., near Carey Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
Lewiston police arrest Las Vegas woman for attempted murder
LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewiston police arrested a 54-year-old Las Vegas woman for attempted murder after she reportedly tried to smother a patient at the Idaho State Veterans Home on Thursday. According to a release from the Lewiston Police Department (LPD), nursing staff at the home interrupted Sandra McCarty while...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Charleston, Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near Charleston Boulevard and 3rd Street Tuesday evening. Police tell FOX5 it occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of south 3rd Street. No other details have been released at this time. This developing story...
Henderson police release body camera video of Christmas day shooting of burglary suspect
Henderson Police released body camera video Thursday that shows an officer shooting a burglary suspect during a foot chase on Christmas Day.
2 injured after roll-over crash in Henderson
Two people were injured, with one in critical condition, after a car rolled over in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Body cam video shows as officer, bystander rescue man from burning car on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A daring rescue in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in front of stunned tourists and bystanders. An officer and a good samaritan pull a man who is unable to move out of his car seconds before it catches fire. On Tuesday, police released...
