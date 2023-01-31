JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI Little Rock office is warning Arkansans about Spanish-speaking scammers that are currently targeting the Natural State, according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV. The scam starts with a victim receiving a phone call from a number they do not know. They proceed to tell them about a loved one who has been kidnapped and can be freed if the victim sends money.

