Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Electric companies heading south to help with power outages
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, multiple companies will trek across the state to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
Kait 8
Region 8 roads still icy in spots
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following days of sleet and freezing rain, Region 8 roads remain icy in spots. Jace Passmore in Trumann reported Thursday that the Arkansas Department of Transportation once again had its plows clearing Interstate 555. He urged motorists to give the plows “some space” to get their...
Kait 8
Feb. 2: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Thursday, Feb. 2. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. The final round of wintry weather continues to move through our southern counties this morning. Temperatures across Region 8 will climb above freezing later today which will...
Kait 8
STUDY: Arkansas ranks among lowest for dental health
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A new study shows that Arkansas is one of the worst states when it comes to caring for teeth. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness. The data ranges from those who visited a dentist in 2022 to dental treatment costs to dentists per capita.
Kait 8
Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Kait 8
Southeast Mo. dispensaries begin selling recreational marijuana Friday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some medical marijuana dispensaries in southeast Missouri have begun recreational sales. Organic Remedies, Greenlight and Good Day Farm, all in Cape Girardeau, said they are approved to start selling adult-use recreational marijuana products on Friday, February 3. It’s also for sale at Greenlight in Poplar...
Kait 8
Missouri House bill would ban cities from using on-street parking meters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A bill circulating in the Missouri State Legislature would ban any city or county from charging people to park on the street. That means all on-street parking meters would be gone in the state, or at least unenforceable. Ketan Patel was plugging his meter on Thursday,...
Kait 8
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
Kait 8
You can now buy recreational marijuana legally in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri dispensaries were scrambling Thursday when they found out they could start selling for non-medical use as early as Friday. They all initially expected that would not happen until Monday. State regulators made the announcement Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, several dispensaries went live with...
Kait 8
Arkansas bill aims to end affirmative action in state
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A bill aiming to ban affirmative action in the Natural State has made it to the Senate floor. Senate Bill 71 was filed on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and focuses on prohibiting “discrimination or preferential treatment by the state of Arkansas and other entities.”
Kait 8
Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offers educators mental health first aid training
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teachers and staff can participate in mental health first aid training to help recognize when someone may be struggling with anxiety or depression. The training also teaches educators how to find help when someone is struggling. Teachers and staff across the state of Missouri can participate...
Kait 8
FBI Little Rock warns about new Spanish-speaking virtual scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI Little Rock office is warning Arkansans about Spanish-speaking scammers that are currently targeting the Natural State, according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV. The scam starts with a victim receiving a phone call from a number they do not know. They proceed to tell them about a loved one who has been kidnapped and can be freed if the victim sends money.
Kait 8
Sanders to give Republican response following State of the Union address
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Not even a month into her time in office, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping into the national spotlight once again. According to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sanders will deliver the Republican Address to the Nation after President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Kait 8
Man dies after fight at middle school basketball game in Vermont
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Vermont State Police are investigating after a man died after a fight at a middle school basketball game on Tuesday, WCAX reports. Police say it was a 7th and 8th-grade boys’ basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans at the Alburgh Community Education Center.
Comments / 0