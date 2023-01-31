Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
49ers players defend controversial play call on Purdy injury
Sunday was filled with plenty of 'what-ifs' for a 49ers team that is becoming all too accustomed to the annual late-January wound-licking. The 49ers' 31-7 NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles featured injuries to starting quarterback Brock Purdy and backup Josh Johnson, leaving San Francisco in an unfathomably difficult situation.
Patrick Mahomes: It’s not about being the face of the league, it’s doing what you can to win
Since Patrick Mahomes became Kansas City’s starting quarterback in 2018, the worst the team has finished has been a loss in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes was the 2018 AP MVP and appears headed for his second, which will be handed out at NFL Honors next week. And he was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV, helping the Chiefs win their first title in 50 years.
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Kittle's priceless question to injured Purdy in 49ers' loss
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the 49ers struggled through the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, Kittle walked up to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who was nursing an injury on his right throwing elbow, and asked a simple question.
Eagles say Kittle's 'disrespect' fired them up for NFC title game
If you thought the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense had an extra edge to them on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, they did. And the team says George Kittle can be thanked for that due to what the 49ers tight end said about Philadelphia's defense in the week leading up to the Eagles' 38-7 win.
Ward spills beans on Shanahan's threat to be 49ers' nickel back
Jimmie Ward might have been the 49ers' most important defensive back this season due to his versatility, as he pivoted from being the team's starting safety to taking the nickel back role in the secondary. That clearly was not Ward's first choice. Ward, set to be an unrestricted free agent...
Omenihu eternally grateful to 49ers as he enters free agency
SANTA CLARA -- Versatile defensive lineman Charles Omenihu came to the 49ers in a trade from the Houston Texans during the middle of the 2021 NFL season. As he exited the team’s locker room on Tuesday, there was considerable uncertainty about his future. “From the moment I got here,...
What 49ers need to see out of Jackson to make D-line impact
Drake Jackson showed a lot of promise during 49ers training camp and the early portion of the 2022 NFL season. At the conclusion of the defensive end's rookie season, there was a clear picture of how Jackson can put himself into better position to be a major contributor into December and January.
Jeff Ireland on Saints QBs: We need to find one, but we don’t want to be throwing darts
The Saints are one of the teams that are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason and they are set to receive an asset they can put toward that effort. Sean Payton’s imminent move to the Broncos will result in a first-round pick coming back to the Saints and that’s particularly significant because the Saints were without one after trading theirs to the Eagles last year. While speaking to reporters from the Senior Bowl this week, Ireland said he’s “excited” about the prospect of adding that pick because it gives the team more “flexibility” heading into the offseason.
Report: Texans interview Nick Caley for offensive coordinator job
The Texans interviewed Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Houston named DeMeco Ryans as its head coach earlier this week, and he has wasted no time in starting the process of putting together his staff. He also interviewed 49ers...
Five interesting facts about Chiefs coach Andy Reid
One of the NFL’s best and most likable coaches is back in the Super Bowl. For the third time in four seasons, Andy Reid will be on the sideline as his team competes for a championship. The 64-year-old coach has helped set up the Kansas City Chiefs for a potential dynasty, and this year’s Super Bowl will hit closer to home.
Jason Kelce on how he'll know it's time to retire
It's easy to try and get into Jason Kelce's head and assume that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he's going to walk off into the sunset. That would be two Super Bowl championships, five all-pros, six Pro Bowls and 147 consecutive starts over the last nine years under three head coaches.
McGlinchey loves 49ers but won't be 'idiot' about free agency
A flip of the coin enabled the 49ers to select offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey in the 2018 NFL Draft. This offseason, it is going to take a lot more than loose change for the 49ers to keep McGlinchey around on a multi-year contract. “I love being here,” McGlinchey said this...
Coach Prime comes up big in 1st recruiting class at Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders proudly recited the numbers from his first recruiting class at Colorado. Two five-star recruits. A No. 21 overall class ranking, which was the highest in 15 years, he pointed out. A top-five class from the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
Report: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday
A report Tuesday indicated the 49ers had requested to interview Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris. As it turns out, according to Albert Breer of SI.com, Harris completed his interview for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job Tuesday. The 49ers are interviewing candidates to replace DeMeco Ryans, who has left...
Julian Love doubles down on his Nick Sirianni comments
Giants safety Julian Love recently aired some grievances about the sideline antics of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni. Love has since doubled down in his belief that Sirianni is basically in the right place at the right time, with a great group of players. “Philly fans sure don’t like this one...
How 49ers drafting Mitchell taught Ryans valuable coaching lesson
DeMeco Ryans was introduced as the Houston Texans' new head coach Thursday with plenty of fanfare, and it didn't take long for the former 49ers defensive coordinator to assure fans their team is in good hands. The 38-year-old shared with reporters the many ways San Francisco prepared him to be...
