mynewsla.com
Man Charged For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs
Felony charges were filed Friday against a 59-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a 57-year-old woman in Palm Springs. Mark Gerald Blanchette of Palm Springs was charged with one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and of driving under the influence of alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, according to court records.
Woman Charged with Shooting Man During Dispute in Menifee
A 46-year-old woman accused of shooting an acquaintance during a domestic dispute at her Menifee home was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other offenses. Jobana Secilia Machuca was arrested Friday following a Menifee Police Department investigation at her residence in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, near Pelion Road.
Felon Suspected of Hitting Basketball Players, Pointing Gun at Students
A convicted felon suspected of punching several female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening other students with a gun was behind bars Friday. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on...
Moreno Valley Woman Sentenced to Prison for Unemployment Insurance Scam
A Moreno Valley woman was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 54 months in prison for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, was also ordered to pay $1.1 million in restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office....
Person Stabbed During Domestic Altercation in Elsinore
A person was stabbed Wednesday during a family dispute at an apartment in Lake Elsinore, but the circumstances were unclear. The assault happened around noon in the 2000 block of East Lakeshore Drive, near Elm Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News...
Man Killed in Fiery Crash near Downtown Riverside
A motorist was killed Wednesday in Riverside when his car plowed into a retaining wall and caught fire. The fatality occurred at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 14th Street and Miramonte Place, just south of Mt. Rubidoux, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Taack said...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 48-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed when he attempted to dash across Highway 74 in Homeland, authorities said Thursday. The fatality occurred about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway, just west of Steinhoff Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that...
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified
A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
One Killed, Another Injured on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley
One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way,...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Menifee School Placed on Lockdown After Suspicious Man Enters Campus
A suspicious man seen at a Menifee charter school Thursday prompted a lockdown of the K-12 campus and a major law enforcement response, though no evidence of a threat was found. A security guard at Santa Rosa Academy in the 27500 block of La Piedra Road, near Haun Road, called...
Woman Standing Near Disabled SUV Hit and Killed by Vehicle in Lancaster Area
A Riverside woman was killed when a vehicle hit her as she stood near her disabled SUV in the Lancaster area, authorities said Wednesday. The 68-year-old woman was fatally injured about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Avenue J and 200th Street East, the California Highway Patrol reported. Authorities withheld her name, pending notification of her relatives.
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake was about 13 miles...
COVID Hospitalizations Drop for Fourth Straight Week
The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 11% this week, the fourth straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 113, compared to 127 previously. There...
Palm Springs to Host Series of Events for Black History Month
City officials Thursday evening will begin a series of events to mark Black History Month. The city will host 11 events this month, beginning with a reception at the Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Palm Springs communications director Amy Blaisdell. The...
