Felony charges were filed Friday against a 59-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a 57-year-old woman in Palm Springs. Mark Gerald Blanchette of Palm Springs was charged with one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and of driving under the influence of alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, according to court records.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO