FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Man Charged For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle in Palm Springs
Felony charges were filed Friday against a 59-year-old man for allegedly driving under the influence and hitting a 57-year-old woman in Palm Springs. Mark Gerald Blanchette of Palm Springs was charged with one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and of driving under the influence of alcohol of .08% or more causing bodily injury, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on I-10 in Banning Identified
A pedestrian who was fatally struck as she walked along Interstate 10 in Banning was identified Tuesday as a 28-year-old resident of the city. Alyssa Phelps was fatally injured about 6:20 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-10, less than a mile east of Hargrave Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs to Host Series of Events for Black History Month
City officials Thursday evening will begin a series of events to mark Black History Month. The city will host 11 events this month, beginning with a reception at the Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Palm Springs communications director Amy Blaisdell. The...
