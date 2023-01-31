ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Construction of Portland's first RV Safe Park complete

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village

LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
LONGVIEW, WA
KGW

Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested. Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Walking tours to highlight experiences of Black men in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventeen-year-old Girmy Kiflemariam stands outside the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. He is planning to give others a walking tour through his neighborhood this month. Being a Black teenager in a city that is largely white can feel isolating, Kiflemariam said, but he feels...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy