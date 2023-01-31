Read full article on original website
Related
KGW
Shooting suspect contained in Hood River home; nearby businesses evacuated
Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Cascade Avenue and Clearwater Lane. Nearby businesses and schools were locked down or evacuated.
Community members voice concerns over possible closure of Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center
GRESHAM, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered in Gresham Thursday night to ask questions and voice concerns, as well as possible solutions after Legacy Health announced plans earlier this week to close its Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham. The hospital system cited a...
Construction of Portland's first RV Safe Park complete
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
KGW
Shooting suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Hood River home
Police said they've taken a male suspect safely into custody. Residents who were asked to evacuate can now return home.
Large homeless camp in Longview is now a tiny home village
LONGVIEW, Wash. — For more than three years, a large homeless camp has caused major issues for the city of Longview, Washington. The camp was located off Alabama Street and Oregon Way near a residential area and local businesses. The situation led the city to declare a public health and safety emergency in August as they struggled to find a solution.
KGW
The Story viewers react to Portland’s lack of body cams for police
Tuesday we talked about the reasons why Portland police officers don’t wear body cams. Here’s what you had to say about it.
'I have purpose now': Formerly homeless men start handyman business in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Eric Shumway hammered slates of linoleum wood in the bedroom of a first floor apartment. The work is kind of like a puzzle, he said — just like the puzzle pieces of his life. “You know if there’s something you can’t do, you can always...
KGW
Police arrest attempted car jacking suspect in northeast Portland after standoff
Officers found the suspect hiding in the attic of a home. Police said the suspect stole two cars and attempted to take another before breaking into a home.
Armed robbery suspects detained after hours-long search in Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have taken two armed robbery suspects into custody and ended a containment and search effort that kept several blocks of Southeast Portland locked down for much the morning and early afternoon. In a 2:16 p.m. news release, the Portland Police Bureau said the perimeter...
Public asked for help identifying suspect in Gresham park attack
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police have released surveillance video of a man believed to be the suspect in a Jan. 19 attempted sexual assault, and are asking for the public's help to identify the person. The incident happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd...
Man killed in stabbing in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died after an apparent stabbing incident in downtown Portland Tuesday night, according to Portland police. A suspect in the stabbing has been arrested. Central precinct officers responded to a stabbing call just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, across...
KGW
Police search for 2 armed robbery suspects in SE Portland
Residents have been told to stay inside their homes. The perimeter is set up at Southeast 96th Avenue to 101st Avenue and Lincoln Street to Caruthers Street.
Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
KGW
Unanimous jury finds suspected Clark County serial killer guilty of second murder
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Clark County jury on Wednesday unanimously found suspected serial killer Warren Forrest guilty in the 1974 murder of Martha Morrison, a 17-year-old from Portland. The first-degree murder trial began last week, nearly 50 years after Morrison's remains were discovered. Forrest has been in prison since...
Oregon Rep. calls for increased oversight of NW Natural after scientist fails to disclose she was paid for testimony
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s pretty rare for a Multnomah County Board of Commissioners meeting to be featured on the front page of the New York Times, but that’s what happened on Monday after a scientist who testified at a commission meeting late last year failed to disclose that she was being paid by a utility to do so.
Walking tours to highlight experiences of Black men in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventeen-year-old Girmy Kiflemariam stands outside the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. He is planning to give others a walking tour through his neighborhood this month. Being a Black teenager in a city that is largely white can feel isolating, Kiflemariam said, but he feels...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice in a week: 'Unconscious bias is real'
SALEM, Ore. — After being pulled over on his way back from Salem for the second time in a week, freshman state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland took to Twitter with his exasperation. "It's the first day of Black History Month, and I'm getting pulled over — again. The...
KGW
Portland pastors, leaders condemn actions of former Memphis police officers, call for reform
The NAACP took part in a vigil for Tyre Nichols in NE Portland Tuesday. Leaders said what happened should be a "catalyst for change."
Former Oregon City veterinarian's alleged stalking campaign culminated in murder, police say
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A retired Oregon City veterinarian awaiting trial on a stalking charge has now been charged with murder after he allegedly killed the man he was barred from contacting, according to police and court documents. Willamette Week reported in September on the ongoing saga of alleged harassment...
KGW
Fraud targeting Oregon EBT recipients is likely to get worse, security expert warns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Life is a juggling act for Lisa Jones. She’s a single mother with three young kids. The 45-year-old works two part-time jobs as copy writer and office manager. She also takes classes at Portland Community College. “I work my butt off every day,” explained Jones...
Comments / 0