Read full article on original website
Margo Johnson
3d ago
games, that what republicons are playing. they know well enough nothing was stolen so they keep inventing claims of fraud to convince the great uneducated who believe anything republicons say. the dumber the base the more easily manipulated they become. why? goals? continue destroying education. the less the masses know the easier it is to manipulate. if you can't read or don't understand what you are reading the more dependent you are on others to interpret for you and you will not know if you're being lied to or not. don't let republicons destroy you or the country.
Reply
3
BathouseBarry
3d ago
Arizona media sucks nowadays, they went away from the truth and just made it a political hit machine
Reply
4
Related
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Kari Lake's "bombshell" evidence immediately debunked: "These signatures are from 2020"
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks to the media after voting on November 08, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (John Moore/Getty Images) Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake posted another allegation this week purporting to demonstrate fraud in the 2022 election that saw her lose to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Republicans who snubbed Gov. Katie Hobbs will quickly become irrelevant
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her first State of the State speech on Monday, only to watch as a handful of Republican legislators walked out or turned their backs. The state of the state Legislature, it seems, is … ...
"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet
Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position
One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.
Son of Civil Rights Activist Charged for ‘Stuffing’ Ballots Into Voting Machines
Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the Perry County Commission in Alabama, was indicted Wednesday for voter fraud after he was allegedly caught stuffing ballots into a voting machine during the May Democratic primary election, and later mailing an undisclosed number of absentee ballots during the November general election. “He was there most of the day stuffing filled out ballots in favor of the candidates he was supporting,’’ said District Attorney Michael Jackson. “Witnesses came forward, and we felt we had enough to present to a Perry County grand jury.” It’s unclear which candidacies the son of civil rights activist Albert Turner Sr. submitted multiple ballots for, or if it impacted the results. Turner is charged with a misdemeanor for voting more than once, and a felony for harvesting ballots. The investigation is being turned over to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to avoid conflict of interest, as the incoming D.A. is Turner’s cousin, Robert H. Turner Jr.Read it at AL.com
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Arizona secretary of state hits Kari Lake with criminal referral to state attorney general
Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake for posting photos of voters' signatures on Twitter. Fontes said in a letter that posting unauthorized photos of voters' signatures could be in violation of state law that prohibits...
In first GOP-led hearing about the border, witnesses paint sharply different pictures
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee blamed Biden administration policies for the record number of migrant apprehensions. Democrats accused them of fear-mongering and spreading misinformation.
Kari Lake's Chances of Being Indicted Amid Criminal Referral in Arizona
Lake could face charges for sharing voters' signatures on her Twitter account. The problem is those signatures were already part of the public record.
MAGA crybabies at the Capitol want to break up Maricopa County (again)
Three months after the 2022 election the crybabying continues at the Arizona Legislature, only now with a twist. If you can’t beat Maricopa County, then break it up. MAGA Republicans...
Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable
(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an irresponsible budget plan that would fund a wish list of left-wing programs and partisan priorities that is completely out-of-step with...
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive Illegals
Arizona has been making plenty of headlines lately, and for good reason! Our population has been countlessly growing, we've got the Superbowl coming to Glendale, and we are a budding tech hub. Unfortunately, not all that growth can be accounted for and is questionably sustainable.
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.
PHOENIX — A collection of resolutions, including one to condemn Republican leaders involved in overseeing previous elections, were up for discussion at a megachurch where the Arizona Republican Party gathered over the weekend to map out its future after suffering significant losses in the midterm elections.
The war over Arizona's state budget is even more proof that our elections are broken
The 2023 legislative session is already living down to low expectations. Gov. Katie Hobbs unveiled the first budget of her tenure. That set of proposed priorities – emphasis on “proposed” – is enough to stagnate the entire process. ...
Local Man Appointed to AZFG Commission
Patagonia resident Retired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, an avid and experienced outdoorsman and native Arizonan, was recently appointed to serve on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Buchanan was nominated by then-Governor Ducey, to fill the position vacated by Elgin resident Leland (Bill) Brake whose term had expired. His appointment is pending confirmation by the State Senate.
Comments / 11