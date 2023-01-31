ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Margo Johnson
3d ago

games, that what republicons are playing. they know well enough nothing was stolen so they keep inventing claims of fraud to convince the great uneducated who believe anything republicons say. the dumber the base the more easily manipulated they become. why? goals? continue destroying education. the less the masses know the easier it is to manipulate. if you can't read or don't understand what you are reading the more dependent you are on others to interpret for you and you will not know if you're being lied to or not. don't let republicons destroy you or the country.

BathouseBarry
3d ago

Arizona media sucks nowadays, they went away from the truth and just made it a political hit machine

Salon

"It looks to me like that's a felony": Election expert says Kari Lake could face jail over tweet

Failed Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake landed herself in hot water last week after tweeting an image of 16 voter signatures. Arizona's Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes on Monday asked Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate whether Lake broke the law by publicly sharing voter signatures in another effort to deny the validity of the midterm election, which she lost to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.
TheDailyBeast

Son of Civil Rights Activist Charged for ‘Stuffing’ Ballots Into Voting Machines

Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the Perry County Commission in Alabama, was indicted Wednesday for voter fraud after he was allegedly caught stuffing ballots into a voting machine during the May Democratic primary election, and later mailing an undisclosed number of absentee ballots during the November general election. “He was there most of the day stuffing filled out ballots in favor of the candidates he was supporting,’’ said District Attorney Michael Jackson. “Witnesses came forward, and we felt we had enough to present to a Perry County grand jury.” It’s unclear which candidacies the son of civil rights activist Albert Turner Sr. submitted multiple ballots for, or if it impacted the results. Turner is charged with a misdemeanor for voting more than once, and a felony for harvesting ballots. The investigation is being turned over to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to avoid conflict of interest, as the incoming D.A. is Turner’s cousin, Robert H. Turner Jr.Read it at AL.com
PERRY COUNTY, AL
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
SheKnows

Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund

With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
The Center Square

Arizona GOP moves on budget Democrats, Gov. Hobbs call unacceptable

(The Center Square)- As Arizona faces new challenges of a divided government, Republicans and Democrats are sparring over the placeholder budget plan. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Republican-backed budget legislation on Tuesday, and the House Appropriations Committee approved it on Wednesday. “Governor Hobbs began her term by issuing an irresponsible budget plan that would fund a wish list of left-wing programs and partisan priorities that is completely out-of-step with...
ARIZONA STATE
Patagonia Regional Times

Local Man Appointed to AZFG Commission

Patagonia resident Retired Lieutenant General Jeffrey Buchanan, an avid and experienced outdoorsman and native Arizonan, was recently appointed to serve on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Buchanan was nominated by then-Governor Ducey, to fill the position vacated by Elgin resident Leland (Bill) Brake whose term had expired. His appointment is pending confirmation by the State Senate.
PATAGONIA, AZ

