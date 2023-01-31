Read full article on original website
Mesa high schooler arrested after bringing gun to school
A Mesa high school student is facing several felony charges after being caught bringing a firearm to campus. The post Mesa high schooler arrested after bringing gun to school appeared first on KYMA.
AZFamily
911 call released of dead newborn found in Phoenix McDonald’s last March
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A frustrated fire department dispatcher can be heard on a 911 call released on Thursday with the inaction of people inside a Phoenix McDonald’s where a dead newborn was found last spring. A man calls first responders around 2 p.m. on March 27 at the fast food restaurant near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. “I’m calling because somebody left a baby in the toilet seat, I guess,” the caller said. He told 911 customers could hear the baby crying three to four minutes before he called but said it looks dead. “It wasn’t even ready to be born. It’s just there. Everything is on the toilet, the guts, everything,” he said.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, one detained after shooting in downtown Phoenix
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
AZFamily
911 call for dead baby at Phoenix McDonald's released
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised. A woman with the Phoenix Fire Department gets on the line and tells the man somebody at the McDonald's needs to get the child out of the toilet and start CPR.
AZFamily
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon
A woman with the Phoenix Fire Department gets on the line and tells the man somebody at the McDonald's needs to get the child out of the toilet and start CPR.
Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said. Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.
AZFamily
19-year-old dies after car hits tree in southeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after the car he was driving crashed into a tree in southeast Phoenix Thursday night. He’s been identified as Juan Partida, 19. The collision happened just after 9 p.m. near 30th Street and Southern Avenue. Emergency crews responded and Partida was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the car.
AZFamily
Deadly shooting near downtown Phoenix possibly self-defense, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in what could be a case of self-defense. Just after 7 p.m., officers on patrol near downtown Phoenix heard shots being fired in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street. Moments later, officers saw a man running toward them from the same area. After detaining him, police soon found another man nearby on Madison Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
AZFamily
Banner Health ordered to pay $1.2 million following cybersecurity hack
Phoenix man wrongly convicted of murder in Florida fights for pardon. A Phoenix man who was wrongly convicted of first-degree murder in Florida wants a pardon and he has the support of the victim's family.
AZFamily
Mail thief in a Peoria neighborhood, resident catches thieves in action
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised.
AZFamily
Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect wanted for attacking Glendale Circle K employee, stealing alcohol
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera robbing a Circle K and assaulting an employee. The attack happened at a location near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Dec. 18. Police say the suspect tried to buy alcohol after hours, and when the...
AZFamily
Residents banned from using Phoenix apartment amenities due to Super Bowl
The settlement is in response to a cybersecurity hack Banner Health was plagued with in 2016, where 2.81 million consumers had health information compromised.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
AZFamily
Man dead in early morning crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man dies after an early morning crash with a parked car and utility pole in west Phoenix. Officers responded to 39th Avenue and Paradise Lane, south of Bell Road, around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a single vehicle that had crashed. One man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. A woman was with him in the car, but she was not seriously injured and stayed on the scene.
AZFamily
2-year-old pulled from neighbors backyard pool in New River
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A two-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River early Wednesday morning. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a report of a missing two-year-old. around 8:30 a.m. near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road. The child was later found in a neighbor’s backyard pool. It’s unclear how long the child was in the water, but authorities confirmed that the child was in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived. Daily Mountain Fire & Medical paramedics rushed the child to an area hospital.
AZFamily
Apache Junction police investigating after 3-year-old dies from fentanyl
Investigators say the two were in their car when several suspects began shooting at them from another vehicle. The funds will help kids get through nursing school but will also directly impact people living in Arizona. Data from Arizona Department of Health shows opioid deaths decreasing.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officer given Narcan after ingesting 'white substance' during traffic stop
PHOENIX - An officer was given Narcan before being taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance while performing a traffic stop near downtown Phoenix. According to police, officers on Feb. 1 pulled over a car near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. One of the officers walked up to the vehicle and when someone inside the car rolled down a window, "a white substance escaped and was ingested by the officer," unintentionally.
AZFamily
Police officer given Narcan, taken to hospital following traffic stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after a reaction to smoke during a traffic stop that required a dose of Narcan on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers pulled over a car on 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. While walking up to speak with the driver, one of the officers had some reaction to smoke coming from inside the car. The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital. The officer is awake and spoke with the medical staff.
