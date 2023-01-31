Samoa Joe once again became "The King of Television" on this week's AEW Dynamite, beating Darby Allin to win back the TNT Championship in a No Holds Barred Match. Allin tried to put Joe away late in the match by pulling out the ring's padding to expose the wood boards beneath, only for Joe to shove the referee into the ropes and trip up Allin's attempt at a Coffin Drop. Joe then nailed Allin with a Muscle Buster on the boards to become a two-time TNT Champion.

1 DAY AGO