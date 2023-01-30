Florida State 2023 football schedule released by ACC

Florida State fans will be able to see home games against Miami and Virginia Tech, among others, this fall. [ PHIL SEARS | AP (2022) ]

The Florida State Seminoles will begin their most anticipated season in years with a blockbuster game against LSU and an early trip to Clemson before rivalry games against Miami and Florida in the closing three weeks.

The non-conference schedule was previously announced, but the conference schedule was not known until it was released Monday evening on the ACC Network.

FSU’s biggest early game is against LSU in Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 3 in what is expected to be a top-10 showdown to start Mike Norvell’s fourth season. The Seminoles edged LSU last season in New Orleans thanks to a blocked extra point.

The ‘Noles open conference play at Boston College in Week 3 and face rival Clemson the next week. That contest against the Tigers will be a showdown between the ACC’s two leading contenders and FSU’s third game away from home in its first four weeks. It will not, however, be a divisional matchup, because divisions no longer exist. With the Atlantic and Coastal gone, the top two teams will meet in the ACC title game in Charlotte. Each team has three annual opponents, while the 10 teams rotate through twice (once home, once away) over a four-year cycle.

After Clemson and an open date, FSU hosts another one of the ACC’s biggest brands, Virginia Tech on family weekend on Oct. 7. The Seminoles’ final month begins with a trip to Pitt on Nov. 4 followed by their ACC finale against Miami. They end the season at their other in-state rival, Florida.

2023 FSU football schedule

Sept. 3 (Sunday): vs. LSU, Orlando

Sept. 9: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 16: at Boston College

Sept. 23: at Clemson

Sept. 30: Off

Oct. 7: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 14: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 21: vs. Duke

Oct. 28: at Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pitt

Nov. 11: vs. Miami

Nov. 18: vs. North Alabama

Nov. 25: at Florida

• • •

