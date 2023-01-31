ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Missouri Southern preps for season opener on Wednesday

By Chaz Wright
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMA8B_0kWkIBqq00

Missouri Southern is gearing up for their season and home opener on Wednesday when they host Southwestern Oklahoma State.

The Lions will play five home games this week, Wednesday through Sunday.

They are coming off a season where they finished 29-23 and had a 19-6 home record.

MSSU brings back some offensive firepower in hitters Matt Miller and Henry Kusiak who racked up 15 & 10 homeruns last season.

Southern comes into this year with an experienced squad and hoping that will be a major edge this season.

Head Coach Bryce Darnell and Infielders Matt Miller and Henry Kusiak would speak on what the strongpoints of this team this year will be.

“You know, I think offensively is probably a strong suit, with Henry, Matthew Miller and Garrett Rice without mentioning a bunch of other guys too, I think offensively it will be our strong suit. We just kind of gotta see what the right guys are in the bullpen and how that shakes out,” Darnell said, “So, it’s kind up to us as coaches to pitch the right guys at the right time and hopefully we’re doing that to give ourselves a chance to win”.

“Last year, we hit a lot of homeruns, but in cold weather we had problems, if the wind was blowing we had problems,” said Kusiak, “This year we focus a lot on low line drives keeping the ball down and I think this year, we’ll be able to win in any weather, any conditions and do well as a team”.

“Obviously our hitting is always gonna be there. If we can pitch pretty well, which I think, we have a pretty good staff I feel like this year,” said Miller, “So, if we can pitch and hit we’ll be alright”.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Four States Home Page

Nine Lamar Tigers signed to compete at the college level

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers had nine student athletes sign to compete at the college level. A ceremony was held this afternoon in the high school gym. Of the nine that signed, there were three football players, three track and field athletes, two cheerleaders and one softball player. Both Austin Wilkerson and Joel Beshore […]
LAMAR, MO
Four States Home Page

Five Joplin Eagles makes it official at National Signing Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon at Joplin High School, five Eagles put pin to paper and committed to play in college. Those five athletes included Serafina Auberry heading to Labette Community College for volleyball. Drew and Draven VanGilder both signed to Truman State for football. Terrance Gibson will go to Independence Community College for football. […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

PSU Prof. & Chiefs fan selected for special SB LVII role

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg State University instructor and longtime Chiefs fan will have her dream come true this coming Super Bowl. Shelly Grimes, who works as an assistant instructional professor in the university’s Health, Human Performance, and Recreation Department, applied to a volunteer position at the next Super Bowl – well before she had […]
PITTSBURG, KS
Four States Home Page

A national charitable organization creates a “super Sunday” challenge

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — After Sunday’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals (1/29), the Kansas City Chiefs became AFC champions once more, sending them to Super Bowl 57 where they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles February 12th. The hype surrounding the upcoming matchup is starting to spread across the country. Now, “Super Bowl fever” has […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

MSSU wins 7th straight as they cruise by UCO at home

On Saturday, the Missouri Southern women’s won their 7th straight game as they defeat UCO 85-71! The Lions had four players reach double figures. Lacy Stokes led the way with 23 points. Madi Stokes and Kryslyn Jones each added 13 and Amaya johns added 12! MSSU moves to 19-4 on the season and 11-4 in […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Fairland student signs to play Southwestern College football

FAIRLAND, Okla. — Fairland student Jalen Riggs signed with Southwestern College on Friday. Riggs, an offensive lineman, is a member of the Fairland football team who played in District A-7. “Jalen is a good, hardworking kid from a great family,” said Jimmy Hudson, Fairland Football coach. “His teammates and the school and community are very […]
FAIRLAND, OK
Four States Home Page

Missouri Southern earns 70-66 win over Newman

Missouri Southern would get back into the win column Thursday night as they defeated Newman 70-66 at home. Winston Dessesow led the team with 20 points, including six three-pointers. Christian Bundy and Avery Taggart both added 13. The men now jump to 13-7 overall and 9-5 in the MIAA. They next face Central Oklahoma at home […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

MSSU dominates in sixth straight win

The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team would welcome Newman Thursday looking to add another win to their streak. MSSU would make it six straight as they cruised to a 76-46 victory over the Jets. Kaitlin Hunnicutt would lead the way with 19 points on the evening and Lacy Stokes would finish with 14. With the win, […]
JOPLIN, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
ksmu.org

Missouri Department of Conservation will cull deer in Prairie State Park after discovery of chronic wasting disease

Aggressive measures to contain a deadly disease that affects deer are being taken at a Missouri state park after an infected animal was found. The Department of Conservation says it found a deer with chronic wasting disease near Prairie State Park north of Joplin. An effort is underway to kill deer within park boundaries to control the spread of the illness.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy