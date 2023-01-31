ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Joe Cicon
3d ago

seniors and disabled are being financially exploited every day by local state and federal government in the form of excessive taxation at some age taxes should stop being charged to seniors and disabled

Joy Tatum
3d ago

Something needs to be done about these annoying phone scammers. When people get over a dozen calls a day it’s beyond intrusive. Telling them to remove your number, and being on the do not call list doesn’t stop them.

Nancy Duncan
3d ago

I am amazed that almost none of the responders to this news item have mentioned the obvious solution: If you don't recognize the number on your screen, don't answer. Anyone with a legitimate reason for calling will leave you a voicemail.

