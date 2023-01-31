Read full article on original website
College Station duo arrested after midnight pursuit in Navasota
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested early in the morning on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in Navasota after a midnight chase, according to a press release from the Navasota Police Department. Around midnight on Tuesday, Navasota Police say officers identified a Honda that had been stolen in the...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
Navasota Examiner
Stolen vehicle Pursuit ends in Brenham
The pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended early Tuesday morning in Brenham. Just after midnight Jan. 31, Navasota Police Officers spotted a stolen Honda vehicle on the 700 block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. The vehicle traveled toward FM 379 and officers attempted to pull the vehicle over. The...
Navasota Examiner
Two shot on Texas 6
Two Navasota men were shot in what appeared to be a targeted shooting on Texas 6 northbound Monday evening in Navasota. Navasota Police responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m., Jan. 30, south of the FM 3090 overpass. Two male victims were transported to Bryan St. Joseph Hospital and were released later that night.
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
Navasota Examiner
Hunter accused of shooting roommate
BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
Update: two involved in Highway 6 shooting in Navasota released from medical care, NPD report
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 6 north near Martha's Bloomers. According to a report from authorities, two people in a vehicle were shot, and the suspect vehicle has fled the scene. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle of the victim, police say.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
Hearne leaders respond to winter conditions
HEARNE, Texas — The Hearne Police Department has worked with other agencies, including TXDOT and the Department of Public Safety, on the best measures to keep people in town safe from the winter weather conditions. Miquel Vasquez, the Assistant Police Chief, said that there were several crashes in Robertson...
kwhi.com
DJ DANIEL VISITS THE AUSTIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
An 11 year old Houston boy that has been diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer made a special visit to the Austin County Sheriff’s Office in Bellville earlier today (Tuesday). Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel always wanted to be a police officer. As a way to raise awareness for childhood...
kwhi.com
14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
KBTX.com
Downed tree blocking part of FM 979 near golf course in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers are being asked to avoid FM 979 near the golf course north of Franklin in Robertson County. A tree is blocking the road Wednesday morning. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid alternate routes while crews clear the scene.
KBTX.com
Downed tree blocking a street in Franklin cleared by Robertson County EMS
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County EMS has cleared a downed tree that fell on a street in Franklin. The large tree was blocking traffic on Cooks Lane near Highway 79. Cooks Lane is open once again, but they are asking drivers in the area to continue to be cautious as more ice could accumulate on the trees throughout the afternoon.
KBTX.com
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
KBTX.com
Power crews, first responders work to restore power to Brazos Valley residents
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) -Power outages continue to linger for thousands of residents across the Brazos Valley. At last check, more than 11,000 customers in central Texas are still without power, many of which have been in the cold since early Wednesday. Emergency Management officials say while a portion of outages...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
Motorcyclist killed in apparent road rage in Spring was husband and father of 3, his mother says
Jesse Metzger, 32, was a husband and father of three and has a fourth child on the way, his mother said. Officials said his friends found him shot to death in a Home Depot parking lot.
Extra police at Quail Valley Middle School in Fort Bend ISD after school shooting threat
The district said that while there was nothing to suggest the threat was credible, it wanted to add officers out of an abundance of caution.
