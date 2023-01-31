ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 3” game were:

5-0-9

(five, zero, nine)

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

In-State Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier this morning, Neal Brown and the Mountaineers landed an in-state commitment in Ryan Wolfe, a Quarterback from Cabell Midland High School. Wolfe, a 6’4 quarterback, is the #15 ranked player in the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps. Wolfe will be a...
ONA, WV
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer. The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that’s expected to issue a decision Saturday.
WTRF- 7News

Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
WHEELING, WV
The Associated Press

Maryland marijuana measure prioritizes social equity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is working toward creating a recreational marijuana industry with greater social equity, lawmakers said Friday, with more licenses for minority-owned businesses and proceeds directed to areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs. The measure before the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats,...
MARYLAND STATE
backcountryhunters.org

The Case of Mark Maynard vs. Sportsmen and Women Continues

West Virginia sportsmen and women stand to lose more ground as the State Legislature moves forward. Senator Mark Maynard's new Outdoor Recreation Committee seems to have a singular mission in mind: making sure that off-highway vehicle (OHV) use is the main focus and the new direction for recreation on West Virginia’s public lands.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Coldest day since Christmas expected Friday but overall trend is mild

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The groundhogs spoke Thursday and they differed in their predictions, with Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck forecasting six more weeks of winter while French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring. The GroundDoug issued his forecast a bit later in the day, but he strongly concurs...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy