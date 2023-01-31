Winning numbers drawn in ‘Gopher 5’ game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were predictably irked when Anthony Edwards was not picked for the NBA All-Star Game, a belief in his worthiness that had plenty of backing around the league. As for Edwards, well, he said he wasn’t surprised or disappointed. His laid-back, aw-shucks vibe — one of many reasons why the third-year guard has endeared himself to the Timberwolves and their fans — was in full effect after the reserves were announced Thursday night. “I’m just happy for the guys that got in,” Edwards said Friday at the team’s shootaround prior to playing Orlando. “I didn’t even watch it. I knew I wasn’t going to get in.” With only 12 spots per conference in this increasingly star-driven league, there will never not be an All-Star team without a list of legitimate snubs.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO