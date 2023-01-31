ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Gopher 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “Gopher 5” game were:

06-07-40-41-43

(six, seven, forty, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $650,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

