Kissimmee, FL

FHP: 63-year-old killed in crash on SR-520 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash on Friday morning on State Road 520 in Orange County, which shut down all eastbound lanes for hours. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling west on SR-520 in a Toyota Yaris and another driver was traveling east in a Nissan Murano. Both vehicles were approaching the SR-528 westbound entrance ramp when the driver of the Yaris made a left turn in front of the other driver and the vehicles collided.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver Accident

A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after a crash with a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County, Florida. The incident occurred early in the morning in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
ORLANDO, FL
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. A Volusia County Sheriff...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide

Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
KISSIMMEE, FL
New video: Small plane crashes on golf course in Volusia County

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

