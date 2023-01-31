Read full article on original website
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
fox35orlando.com
Man rams several Florida deputy cars during high-speed chase before crashing into school bus: Deputies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he stole two cars early Friday morning and took deputies on a high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a school bus carrying students. Joseph Crawford was arrested on several charges after he stole one car from Lake County...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 63-year-old killed in crash on SR-520 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 63-year-old man was killed in a crash on Friday morning on State Road 520 in Orange County, which shut down all eastbound lanes for hours. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling west on SR-520 in a Toyota Yaris and another driver was traveling east in a Nissan Murano. Both vehicles were approaching the SR-528 westbound entrance ramp when the driver of the Yaris made a left turn in front of the other driver and the vehicles collided.
fox35orlando.com
UCF officers relive rescue caught on bodycam after driver rolled car on campus
ORLANDO, Fla. - Bodycam footage shows UCF police officers running up to a flipped-over SUV. You can see a young woman trapped, standing behind the windshield. "As I get there, I realize there’s an overturned light post and the light post is knocked over with electrical wires out," said Officer Isabella Sanchez.
click orlando
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed and four other people were injured Thursday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on I-95 north near U.S. Highway 1 in Ormond Beach. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
fox35orlando.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Osceola County, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Osceola County on Friday and deputies are now searching for the driver. This happened on Ponce De Leon Rd at Bradley Dr. According to troopers, the vehicle fatally struck the pedestrian and fled the scene. No other...
WESH
Deputies: 6 people in custody after armed carjacking suspects take already stolen car
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested three people who stole an already stolen BMW. WESH 2 spoke with the sheriff who says this all happened in broad daylight during a house showing. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez says Aaron Alvarenga, Jerome...
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
fox35orlando.com
New video shows plane crash at Spruce Creek golf course in Port Orange, Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Dashcam video from the Volusia Sheriff's Office shows the immediate moments after a small plane crashed at a golf course Thursday afternoon in Port Orange, Florida. The single-engine Piper PA-46-310P plane crashed at the Spruce Creek Country Club on Thursday morning, not far from the Spruce...
fox35orlando.com
FHP: Septic tank truck driver critical after crashing into Walmart truck on I-4 in Kissimmee
ORLANDO, Fla. - A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after troopers said he crashed into a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County near Disney World early Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 5:14 a.m. in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee. All lanes...
WESH
15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
Orlando police search for missing man last seen Wednesday
Orlando police need help finding a missing man.
WESH
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
fox35orlando.com
Plane carrying 2 people crashes onto Volusia County golf course
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A single-engine plane carrying two people crashed onto a Volusia County golf course Thursday afternoon, FAA officials said. The plane reportedly crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce County Airport in Port Orange. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. A Volusia County Sheriff...
fox35orlando.com
New video: Small plane crashes on golf course in Volusia County
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
10NEWS
Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
