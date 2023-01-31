Obsidian Energy Announces 2023 Guidance and Significant 2022 Reserves Value Increase with Year-End Reserves Report

Read full article on original website
Global Peak Flow Meter Market to Surpass US$ 104.3 Million by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc. Study
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - An increase in awareness about early diagnosis and proactive management of common chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, has created attractive growth opportunities for companies in the Peak Flow Meter Market.
Finance of America Issues Statement on the Proposed Sale of Incenter’s Title Insurance Business
Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) (“FOA” or the “Company”), a leading specialty finance and solutions platform, issued the following statement today from FOA Interim Chief Executive Officer Graham A. Fleming regarding the entry into an agreement for the sale of the title insurance business of Incenter, an FOA subsidiary, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT):
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.07 per share payable in cash on March 7, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 21, 2023. About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn...
Why is Embargoed Press Releases so Important?
Have you ever attempted to plan a surprise party or an event requiring time-sensitive information? If so, you are aware of how taxing this procedure may be. Most of the worry associated with planning such an occasion consists of ensuring that the birthday boy or girl does not discover the surprise before the event. Nobody enjoys a ruined surprise party, correct? Well, no one appreciates press releases that spoil company news, either.
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Long Relationship with US Government Demonstrates Its Exceptional Abilities in Backcountry Aviation
CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “For close to two decades now, CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to various U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Flight Academy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (‘USDA’), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and the U.S. Department of the Interior (‘DOI’)… The consistent appeal of CubCrafters’ aircraft stems from the fact that they have significantly lower operational costs compared to helicopters and other more expensive fixed-wing aircraft… In addition to the lower operational cost, CubCrafters aircraft boast unrivaled safety, performance and reliability. Combined, these attributes help explain the motivation behind a recent move by the USDA Wildlife Service to select CubCrafters’ flagship FAA-certified CC19 XCub aircraft for a new government fleet modernization contract,” a recent article reads. “Our long relationship with the U.S. Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacturer exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” CubCrafters CEO and President Patrick Horgan says of the relationship that began in 2003.
Earn Media Mentions With Global News Distribution’s Press Release Distribution Service
United States - The benefits of media mentions include increased exposure and credibility for your brand. Since Media mentions are more trustworthy, they can help build consumer trust. You already know how influential media mentions can be for the brand or company if you have ever made a purchase based...
Tradeweb Reports January 2023 Total Trading Volume of $23.2 Trillion and Average Daily Volume of $1.15 Trillion
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for January 2023 of $23.2 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.15tn, an increase of 2.8 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY). Tradeweb's broad...
Aruze Gaming America, Inc. Announces Plan for Financial Restructuring
Restructuring to commence via Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Aruze Gaming (Aruze), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, today announced it has filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the State of Nevada. This...
World Office Furniture Industry Report 2022: Estimates for 2022 and Forecasts for Growth in Demand 2023-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "The World Office Furniture Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The world office furniture industry offers a comprehensive picture of the global office furniture sector, providing basic data for production, consumption imports and exports for the time series 2013-2022, international trade and major trading partners, world tables and economic indicators, market prospects up to 2024, summary tables for the 60 most important countries for office furniture production, consumption and trade, profiles of the leading office furniture manufacturers on a global level and, new in this year edition, a focus on the Top 20 office furniture countries.
Global Executive Trends for 2023
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2023 -- Global executive recruitment has been under a lot of pressure thanks to economic challenges and many other factors, including the Great Resignation. The race to find, and hire, the right people is one that no organisation can afford to back out of. Given the huge impact that executives and leaders have on businesses, putting exceptional talent in place is a key part of the process of nurturing internal growth in any organisation. For organisations looking to take a new approach to global executive recruitment this year, these are some of the key trends to keep an eye on.
Harrow Announces Permanent, Product-Specific J-Code (J2403) for IHEEZO™ (Chloroprocaine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Gel) 3% for Ocular Surface Anesthesia Effective April 1, 2023
Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a permanent, product-specific J-code for IHEEZO™ (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3% for ocular surface anesthesia. Under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), the IHEEZO J‑code (J2403) will become effective April 1, 2023.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced it will be presenting at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference (virtual) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. ET. A live webcast of...
Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) Shareholder Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Fate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops programmed cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer and immune disorders.
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference
Millicom (Tigo) notice of fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and video conference. Luxembourg, February 3, 2023 – Millicom expects to announce its fourth quarter and annual 2022 results on February 10, 2023 via a press release. Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial...
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
JRE Provides Highly Durable Flexible Teflon Hoses in India
JRE offers FDA hoses, composite hoses, utility rubber hoses, breakaway couplings, rubber bellows, metallic bellows, and many more. The company is typically divided into two divisions; one as an assembler and manufacturer of flexible hoses and couplings and the other as a supplier of several specialised pieces of equipment for the power and petrochemical industry. It was established in 1981 by Late Shri. J.M.Mehta. The company utilises the most advanced technology in the industry. This allows them to create the finest quality product for any industry and application.
Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) (“Phreesia”) today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company’s quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter results starting at 5 PM Eastern Time on the same day.
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
The Class: Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) American Depository Shares ("ADSs") between June 20, 2018 and September 28, 2022, for violations of the Securities Act of 1934. Honda is a multinational conglomerate manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. The Company’s U.S.-based operations are conducted through its North American subsidiary, American Honda.
