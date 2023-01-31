WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 25
01-03-04-05-14-19
(one, three, four, five, fourteen, nineteen)
Daily 3
5-0-9
(five, zero, nine)
Daily 4
9-7-8-8
(nine, seven, eight, eight)
Lotto America
02-16-28-32-38, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(two, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,520,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000
