Fort Worth, TX

DFWChild

Top 10 Places to Play Pickleball in Dallas-Fort Worth

With its rising popularity, pickleball may seem like a new sport, but it’s been around since 1965. In fact, according to USA Pickleball, three dads are credited with creating it because their kids were bored of their usual activities. New to the game? It’s a combination of tennis, badminton...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Fort Worth, Texas

Got some spare days on your Texas vacation? Find inspiration and explore more of the Lone Star State with this guide to the best day trips from Fort Worth. A short drive from “Cowtown” will take you to historic towns, prehistoric sites, and natural wonders. On your adventures,...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

One of Fort Worth’s Landmark Mansions Sells For $6.1 Million — Inside the Baldridge House

The Baldridge Home is one Fort Worth mansion many have peeked around the hedges to get a glimpse at through the years. One historic home along Fort Worth’s famous Crestline sits on a coveted 1.49 acre lot where it has presided over the neighborhood for more than 110 years. The cattle baron-era mansion has been on the market for a few years now, just waiting for new caretaker to arrive. Now the historic estate, located at 5100 Crestline Road, has been sold, passing along more than a century’s worth of stories and its pedigree to a new owner.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Portillo's announces two more locations coming to North Texas

DALLAS — One of the most famous Chicago-based restaurants has grown its presence in North Texas. Portillo’s, the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of unrivaled Chicago street food, announced Thursday it will be opening two more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One location will be in Arlington, and the other will be located in Allen.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

New State Park to Open in North Texas

As Texas State Parks ring in their 100th year, Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will open about 75 miles west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2023. Once developed, the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be nearly 5,000 acres of dedicated public land. The mountainous area was formerly a ranch. As a state park, it will offer hiking, camping, fishing, stargazing and other outdoor recreational activities.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Groundhog Says Six More Weeks of Winter, What Does Science Say for Texas?

Thursday morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As folklore has it, that means six more weeks of winter. As North Texas is coming out of a major winter weather event that is the last thing people probably want to hear. Ice has covered much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area causing school closings and traffic accidents.
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

The North Texas Rancher Making Sustainability Profitable

Meredith Ellis grew up on her family’s sprawling ranch north of Denton, but she traveled extensively in her teens and 20s. At one point, she planned on becoming an FBI agent and leading an exciting urban life. Instead, she studied landscape architecture at the University of New Mexico. The experience taught her that pristine landscapes were undervalued, and she began to see her family’s land as an opportunity to impact the next generation.
DENTON, TX
Southlake Style

Southlake's Top Instagrams: Jan. 29 - Feb. 4

With all of the icy weather this week, we hope you all are staying safe and warm. But for those of you that braved the cold, we loved seeing the memories you made out in the snow!. Want to be featured in this weekly Instagram series? Tag Southlake, Texas as...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Party City Closes Two Texas Stores

Party City has begun shutting down locations after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 17, as reported by The Dallas Express. Party City has 826 U.S. stores, with 85 in Texas. The company has 25 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area alone. Bankruptcy law allows companies to get out of leases that are expensive or for underperforming stores, according to The Dallas Morning News.
TEXAS STATE

