fox56news.com
Isaac Caudill is this week's Student-Athlete of the Week
Isaac Caudill is this week’s Student-Athlete of the …. What's that? On the seven-day forecast? Is that a sighting of 60 degree highs? Why yes, yes it is! After a windy but otherwise gorgeous weekend, temperatures start to skyrocket into the 50's and we will even crack 60 one day next week!
WKYT 27
Security stops student from bringing loaded gun into Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was found Friday morning at a Lexington high school. According to an email sent by school officials to parents, the gun was found at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. School officials say the gun was found by security while checking a student’s bag...
fox56news.com
Berea athlete wants to give back, help his home in eastern Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — Down in eastern Kentucky, the memories are still as strong as the mountains. “Just trying to help anybody like I remember we was going down the road and somebody lost their water tank and it was almost in the creek and we had to, me and a couple of buddies, we jumped down. We had to hook it up and we brought it back to his house for him,” Berea College senior Isaac Caudill said.
WTVQ
Officers break up fight at Tates Creek High School with pepper spray
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public School police officers had to use pepper spray to break up a fight between two students during class, officials told ABC 36. According to an email sent to parents from Tates Creek High School principal Marty Mills, a fight between two students had to be broken up with pepper spray after the students “refused” verbal commands from officers to stop. The two students and officers in the room had side effects from the pepper spray; the email didn’t detail what those side effects were. Emergency responders were called and everyone has since recovered.
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
fox56news.com
fox56news.com
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
fox56news.com
Signing Day
February 2: A super demand for flights, the oldest …. Fayette County Public Schools revisiting safety plan. Fayette County Public Schools is revisiting its safety plan as security concerns rise. UK season ticket prices released. The University of Kentucky has released the 2023 season ticket prices. Tip led to arrest...
z93country.com
Kentucky Football: 2023 Transfer Portal Additions
(BBN Tonight) — Wednesday, December 21, 2022, marked the beginning of the early signing period, and the Kentucky football program wasted no time. Since then, Kentucky added seven players from the transfer portal, and once they arrived on campus, the BBN Tonight crew sat down with each of them.
fox56news.com
Domestic dispute leads to multicounty chase, wreck in Lexington
A domestic dispute led to a multicounty chase and wreck in Lexington. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty chase, wreck …. A domestic dispute led to a multicounty chase and wreck in Lexington. Artist in need to honor those enslaved at Ashland. Artist in need to honor those enslaved at Ashland...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
fox56news.com
Sharks in art teacher’s front yard turn head
An art teacher in Michigan is causing a stir with her front yard full of sharks. An art teacher in Michigan is causing a stir with her front yard full of sharks. Doctor Ryan Stanton talks about the #3forHeart challenge. The Lane Report: 2/02/23. The latest Kentucky business news from...
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
fox56news.com
Woman missing from Grant County
Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. What's that? On the seven-day forecast? Is that a sighting of 60 degree highs? Why yes, yes it is! After a windy but otherwise gorgeous weekend, temperatures start to skyrocket into the 50's and we will even crack 60 one day next week!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aba Selm, elite 2024 OL out of Kentucky, announces SEC commitment
Aba Selm has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. The 6-foot-4 and 293-pound offensive tackle, who is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, hails from Independence, Kentucky (Simon Kenton). He committed to Kentucky over offers from Penn State, Illinois, Louisville and Missouri. Selm was on campus over the weekend for the Wildcats’ first junior day of the year, but he knew he was committing much earlier, he told CatsPause.
wdrb.com
Central Kentucky family asking for help after accidents paralyze daughter, put father in coma
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tragedy struck twice for a central Kentucky family. Jamie West is coping with devastating injuries for both her child and her husband that left them both fighting for their lives. On June 7th, 2020, a car accident left three-year-old Danni West paralyzed from the neck down,...
beckersasc.com
Kentucky outpatient center earns ambulatory surgery facilities accreditation
Lexington (Ky.) Plastic Surgery has been accredited by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities. This is the highest accreditation the surgery center has received to date, according to a Feb. 2 news release from Lexington Plastic Surgery. The AAAASF recognizes facilities that meet standards for care environment and policies, facility size, medical record tracking, medications, personnel and anesthesia.
fox56news.com
Lexington, Fayette County council approves raises for firefighters, policemen
The Lexington-Fayette County Council has approved a pay raise for firefighters and policemen. Lexington, Fayette County council approves raises …. The Lexington-Fayette County Council has approved a pay raise for firefighters and policemen. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s, and a face …. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Lexington police release photos of subject who tried to run over officer
Lexington police have given Crime Stoppers the first look from a Jan. 22 incident at an apartment complex on Polo Club Boulevard. Lexington police release photos of subject who tried …. Lexington police have given Crime Stoppers the first look from a Jan. 22 incident at an apartment complex on...
