kotatv.com
Black Hills Surgical Hospital takes top honors for major orthopedic surgery
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been ranked number one out of 5,000 hospitals across the nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery by CareChex. Out of the 5,000 hospitals, Black Hills Surgical Hospital had the lowest incidents of patient mortality, complications, and readmissions. They also scored highest in the categories of patient safety, inpatient service, surgical quality, overall hospital, and surgical care.
newscenter1.tv
A camel at the Black Hills Stock Show? First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery offers more than livestock for the public to see
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For more than 25 years, the Noah’s Way Exotic Petting Zoo has entertained families at numerous events across the country. This year marks the petting zoo’s first time at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo for First Interstate Bank’s Barnyard Animal Nursery.
kotatv.com
Early morning alcohol sales are a concern in Rapid City
Rapid City Fire Department stresses the importance of people having the Pulse Point app. As the Rapid City and Box Elder communities grow, a study emerges for a major route connecting the two municipalities.
KEVN
Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County Judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals. Anyone wishing to...
KEVN
Rapid City Fire Department promoting app that can save lives
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On January 2, millions of Americans watched as a professional football player was successfully resuscitated on the field after experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Since a cardiac emergency can happen anywhere at any time, the Rapid City Fire Department is promoting an app that can help...
tsln.com
South Dakota’s Chance Schott wins Extreme Bulls event at Rodeo Rapid City
1. Chance Schott, 86.5 points on New Frontier Rodeo’s No. F24, $4,089; 2. Cole Hould, 85.5, $3,135; 3. (tie) Maverick Potter and TJ Schmidt, 83.5, $1,908 each; 5. Ty Bertrand, 81.5, $954; 6. Kase Hitt, 81, $682; 7. Connor Murnion, 78.5, $545; 8. (tie) Coy Pollmeier and Dalton Wright, 78, $204 each. Total payoff: $13,630. Stock contractors: Sutton Rodeos, Burch Rodeo and 4L & Diamond S Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Jackie Northrop. Officials: Wade Berry, Bruce Keller and Craig Miller. Timers: Kim Sutton and Amy Muller. Announcer: Will Rasmussen. Specialty acts: Justin Rumford and Maddie MacDonald. Bullfighters: Nathan Jestes, Tate Rhoads and Ezra Coleman. Clown/barrelman: Justin Rumford. Flankmen: Eric Jensen and Rooster Finnell. Chute boss: Matt Scott. Pickup men: Donnie Moore and Brent Sutton. Music director: Jersey Jake Ostrum III. Photographer: Clay Guardipee.
KEVN
Cowboys deliver at Ranch Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The annual Ranch Rodeo grabbed the spotlight out at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo on Tuesday. Cowboys had a chance to show off their skills in a variety of ranch hand events.
KEVN
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
kotatv.com
A parking lot in Rapid City will soon transform into a multi use building
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. Colder Thursday with warmer temperatures returning Friday and into the weekend. Celebrate national 'Inspire Your Heart with Art Day'
KEVN
Rapid City hiring now for the summer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now hiring for their parks, swimming pools, and golf courses. Although the nation is experiencing worker shortages, the Roosevelt Swim Center was able to hire enough summer employees. This year, the plan is to bring in more people.
KEVN
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Beginning February 17th through February 20th, the 2nd annual Healing with Horses Youth Identity Camp will open for a four-day overnight teepee-style camp at the Thunder Horse Stables on Valley Street in Rapid City. Delaney Apple and Jeremiah Moreno joined “Good Morning Black Hills” to let the community know about this special camp and get the word out about their efforts to heal our youth through the intervention of horses.
KEVN
Rodeo-style breakfast with a side of ranch bronc riding
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bucking broncs are what many of the contestants at the “Broncs for Breakfast” competition were riding Wednesday morning as they hit the arena, holding on to get as many points as they could. The Ranch Bronc Riding Competition is a rodeo event that...
KEVN
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The Radar Hill Road study will focus on finding an efficient design for the corridor. The discussion of this study was brought up at the Rapid City Legal...
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
newscenter1.tv
Check out this dream home in Rapid City. You won’t believe how high the vaulted ceilings are!
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This hand-crafted home is something out of a dream! This place is unreal!. The main floor of this house is absolutely incredible! With the living room and kitchen as the main draw, and the 17-foot vaulted ceilings towering over everything, your jaw will drop onto the brand new red oak wood floors. Top-of-the-line appliances surround the custom-built island in the kitchen (Check out the photo gallery of the ice maker! Yes! Those are spherical ice balls!)
KEVN
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday.
KEVN
Department of Justice stays busy with firearm cases
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the last two weeks, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota has been involved in 10 gun cases; some people indicted, and others sentenced to federal prison. These cases come at a time when the federal government releases its most expansive report...
KEVN
Very nice weather to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight will drop into the teens for much of our area, but northern counties will drop into the single digits. Places in the northeastern portion of our area will see highs in the single digits and teens tomorrow. The rest of the region will see highs in the 20s and 30s. There is a small chance of snow tomorrow morning, but we’re not expected to see any accumulation. However, we are expected to see some foggy weather tomorrow. Starting Friday, we are going to see very mild temperatures. Highs in Rapid City could reach the mid-50s Friday afternoon. The mild weather will continue for the weekend and next week.
KEVN
Powerball odds: One in 292.2 million
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Eiffel Tower is 1,063 feet tall. If you were to stack hundred-dollar bills on top of each other, your winnings would be twice that height, if you hit the $700 million Powerball jackpot. Powerball increased to $700 million Thursday after no winning tickets matched...
