Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:

9-7-2, Wild: 6

(nine, seven, two; Wild: six)

