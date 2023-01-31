Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Long Relationship with US Government Demonstrates Its Exceptional Abilities in Backcountry Aviation
CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “For close to two decades now, CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to various U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Flight Academy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (‘USDA’), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and the U.S. Department of the Interior (‘DOI’)… The consistent appeal of CubCrafters’ aircraft stems from the fact that they have significantly lower operational costs compared to helicopters and other more expensive fixed-wing aircraft… In addition to the lower operational cost, CubCrafters aircraft boast unrivaled safety, performance and reliability. Combined, these attributes help explain the motivation behind a recent move by the USDA Wildlife Service to select CubCrafters’ flagship FAA-certified CC19 XCub aircraft for a new government fleet modernization contract,” a recent article reads. “Our long relationship with the U.S. Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacturer exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” CubCrafters CEO and President Patrick Horgan says of the relationship that began in 2003.
Woonsocket Call
Dassault Systèmes Developed a New Data Science Solution to Allow Renault Group to Optimize Vehicle Costs
Dassault Systèmes supports Renault Group to extend its use of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud and of virtual twin experiences, from design and engineering functions to costing and purchasing. Dassault Systèmes’ cost intelligence solution with artificial intelligence is allowing Renault Group to simulate the impacts of raw material...
Woonsocket Call
Ouster and Velodyne Achieve Guidance and Announce Combined Company Board of Directors in Anticipation of Closing of Merger of Equals
Ouster and Velodyne achieved Fiscal Year and Q4 2022 guidance, respectively. Diverse Combined Company Board designees with deep company, industry, and financial expertise. Approximately $315 million in combined cash1 as of December 31, 2022. Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) (“Ouster”), a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc....
Woonsocket Call
LEXI Now Shipping World's First Universal IoT Gateway with LoRaWan® Support
LEXI, the company behind the industry’s most comprehensive IoT platform that’s transforming how both enterprises and consumers manage and automate their Smart Spaces, today announced the LEXI IoT Gateway with support for LoRaWan® is now shipping to customers. Adding LoRaWan to the universal LEXI platform multiplies market potential by bringing together smart home and commercial building technologies into one multi-protocol gateway.
Woonsocket Call
Laser Laboratories UK introduces a new 4D technology based machine for better Hair Removal
Laser Laboratories UK, a leading manufacturer of beauty care machines, introduced a new hair removal machine that operates on three different wavelengths to generate long-lasting results. Laser Laboratories UK is among the leading manufacturers of laser hair removal machines. The business has been operational for more than a decade. The...
Woonsocket Call
Earn Media Mentions With Global News Distribution’s Press Release Distribution Service
United States - The benefits of media mentions include increased exposure and credibility for your brand. Since Media mentions are more trustworthy, they can help build consumer trust. You already know how influential media mentions can be for the brand or company if you have ever made a purchase based...
Woonsocket Call
Karuna Therapeutics Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement for Goldfinch Bio’s Investigational TRPC4/5 Product Candidates
Karuna to obtain exclusive global license to develop, manufacture, and commercialize multiple TRPC4/5 candidates, including lead clinical-stage candidate GFB-887 Goldfinch Bio assignment estate to receive $15 million upfront payment and up to $520 million in potential milestone payments plus royalties for each TRPC4/5 candidate. Karuna to share details on the...
Woonsocket Call
Fountain Mountain offers High-Quality, Floating Pond Fountains
Fountain Tech is a top provider of fountains and pumps in California, offering premium quality products at affordable prices. Fountain Mountain began as a small business selling tabletop fountains on eBay. The success of this venture led the company to pursue its passion and specialize in pond pumps and fountains in 2003 when it developed its own line of fountain pumps under the brand of Fountain Tech. As they grew, they moved to a new warehouse and launched an official website to serve their customers better. Over the years, Fountain Tech has established itself as a leading provider of fountain and pond pumps as well as floating fountains. They are known for their premium-quality products and reasonable prices and have helped many customers with their state-of-the-art technology for ponds and fountains. The company's journey started with a small eBay store, and now it has become the go-to provider for many customers looking for fountain equipment. The company's dedication to providing excellent customer service and quality products has earned them a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy fountain and pond equipment source.
Woonsocket Call
Harrow Announces Permanent, Product-Specific J-Code (J2403) for IHEEZO™ (Chloroprocaine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Gel) 3% for Ocular Surface Anesthesia Effective April 1, 2023
Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading U.S. eyecare pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a permanent, product-specific J-code for IHEEZO™ (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3% for ocular surface anesthesia. Under the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS), the IHEEZO J‑code (J2403) will become effective April 1, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Finance of America Issues Statement on the Proposed Sale of Incenter’s Title Insurance Business
Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE: FOA) (“FOA” or the “Company”), a leading specialty finance and solutions platform, issued the following statement today from FOA Interim Chief Executive Officer Graham A. Fleming regarding the entry into an agreement for the sale of the title insurance business of Incenter, an FOA subsidiary, to a wholly owned subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT):
Woonsocket Call
America's Frontier Fund Launches Strategic Innovation Group to Support Fund's Mission of Advancing Frontier Technologies in America
America's Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today it is assembling a group of 12 finance, policy, and technology experts to join its newly formed Strategic Innovation Group. The group will provide strategic guidance to help AFF reach its investment objectives and advance American competitiveness through frontier technologies. The Strategic Innovation Group will be chaired by Nicholas Donofrio, IBM Fellow Emeritus and Former Executive Vice President, Innovation and Technology at IBM.
Woonsocket Call
Aruze Gaming America, Inc. Announces Plan for Financial Restructuring
Restructuring to commence via Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Aruze Gaming (Aruze), a leading developer of gambling entertainment solutions for the global casino market, today announced it has filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the State of Nevada. This...
Woonsocket Call
Denise Williams Joins Alight, Inc. Board of Directors
Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that Denise Williams will join its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 3, 2023. The Board elected Ms. Williams to be a director on February 2, 2023. Ms. Williams currently serves as chief people officer at FIS, a global leader in financial services technology.
Woonsocket Call
SET Announces Groundbreaking Solar Boost Technology
Patented Technology by SET is Gamechanger for Water and Gas AMI Endpoints. Smart Earth Technologies (SET) announced today the launch and expansion of their new 330 Product Series featuring solar technology that extends the endpoint battery to a full 20-year life span without compromising environmental durability. “Consistent with our legacy...
Comments / 0